Chilling footage from Serbian reality programme 'Elita' has taken the internet by storm as a clip shows a contestant physically assaulting another housemate. The incident which occured during a heated high-tension broadcast depicts a contestant grabbing a fellow participant by the throat following a verbal dispute.

'Elita' is a Serbian reality show that airs on Pink TV, which follows a 'Big Brother'-style format where contestants live together under constant surveillance. Over the years, it has gained notoriety for its chaotic environment, frequent fights, and past incidents of on-air violence.

SE RE PICÓ EN “ELITA” REALITY DE CONVIVENCIA SERBIO: AHORCÓ A UNA PARTICIPANTE. ENTRARON LOS DE SEGURIDAD. pic.twitter.com/b5zFtDRlfT — Real Time (@RealTimeRating) April 22, 2026

As reported by Pop Rant, the shocking, violent altercation clip circulating online involves contestants Asmin Durdžić and Maja Marinković. In the video, the people involved are seen under the blanket prior to the incident. But moments later, Asmin is seen on top of Maja and grabbing her by the head and her arms as Maja is on her side, some even said that he was choking her.

As the situation escalated, Maja could be heard calling for help. One housemate tried to de-escalate the situation, while the others just watched the situation unfold. Another person stopped Asmin, but the argument continued. Security soon arrived at the scene, and Asmin left the room, but it appears that their argument continued until security forced him to sit down on the nearby couch.

Asmin Durdžić Shared What Happened

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According to the outlet, after the incident, Asmin addressed his fellow housemates and explained what led to his reaction and the altercation. Asmin said that Maja slapped him.

'She slaps me once and I turn over and fall asleep. She wakes me up after half an hour and says "Turn to me, you can't sleep when you want,"' he explained.

Asmin added, 'I say "What do you want?" She says "You were watching," I say "I wasn't." Fifteen times and I turn around again and she says "Cover up" and I cover up, and she slaps me again. Then I squeezed her head. I don't even know where I was holding her.' Asmin didn't give any further context regarding the argument.

Netizens Reacted to the Viral Video

As the clip gained traction on X, netizens shared their reaction to the video with many outraged not only over the altercation itself but also over the reaction of the other housemates present at the scene. Many events stated that this was attempted femicide.

One wrote: 'There were like 5 people there and it didn't occur to any of them to knock him out with a single punch, between 5 of them drag his ass out, yell while they're beating him or something more than just standing there watching???' The lack of immediate intervention became a central point of anger, with many questioning both contestant behaviour and production oversight.

Asmin and Maja Share Intimate Moment After Incident

Despite the assault, Asmin was not disqualified from the show. In fact, following the pair's heated clash, Asmin and Maja were having an intimate moment with each other — they are seen interacting calmly and even sharing a hug in the yard.