A day after Coachella, where Katy Perry was spotted with her boyfriend, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian model and actress Ruby Rose made a bombshell revelation — a sexual assault that happened decades ago.

Read more Ruby Rose Claims Katy Perry Sexually Harassed Her And Kept It A Secret After Singer Helped Her Get A US Visa Ruby Rose Claims Katy Perry Sexually Harassed Her And Kept It A Secret After Singer Helped Her Get A US Visa

On Threads, Rose claims that the pop star assaulted her at a Melbourne nightclub in 2010 and that she stayed mum 'because I didn't know how else to handle it.' She also said that Perry is going to help her get a US visa.

Now, reports indicate that Australian police are 'investigating an alleged historical sexual assault that occurred in Melbourne in 2010.'

In the midst of the controversy, fans are also doing their own digging, and now, 2010 photos of Perry and Rose have resurfaced, sparking debate about the sexual allegations.

Ruby Rose's Sexual Assault Allegations

In a Thread post about the pop star, the Australian model decided to drop a bombshell on Sunday night, 12 April. She wrote that Katy Perry 'sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne.' When her story was challenged by fans, Rose decided to tell the story.

…Ruby Rose responded to a complex music post on Katy Perry’s reaction to Justin Bieber’s Coachella set by saying that Katy Perry sexually assaulted her??? and goes on to say she kept it a secret because Katy helped secure her US visa?? And I don’t see anyone talking about… pic.twitter.com/hpg2FnKi9e — Caroline (@carolinekwan) April 13, 2026

'She didn't kiss me. She saw me "resting" on my best friends lap to avoid her,' She continued that Perry 'bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face.' Rose said that she 'projectile vomited' to Perry when she realised what she's doing to her.

Rose said that she told the story publicly as a 'funny little drunk story' because she 'didn't know how else to handle it.' Rose also admitted that the pop star helped her with her US visa, which further made her mum.

Katy Perry Denies 'Reckless Lies'

Read more Katy Perry Branded 'Abuser' by Internet Following Allegations of 'Inappropriate Touching' by Multiple Women Katy Perry Branded 'Abuser' by Internet Following Allegations of 'Inappropriate Touching' by Multiple Women

Representatives for Perry have moved swiftly to dismiss the allegations, describing them as a complete fabrication. According to a statement provided to Variety, Perry's team labelled the claims as 'dangerous, reckless lies' that are 'categorically false.'

The singer's legal team further argued that the actor has a 'well-documented history' of making serious public allegations against high-profile individuals on social media. They suggested that the timing of these claims, occurring amidst Perry's current public appearances, is a strategic attempt to damage her reputation.

Resurfaced 2010 Photos Sparks Debate

Following the sexual assault controversy, 2010 photos from the night Rose claims that Perry assaulted her have resurfaced, which actually started from a video published by TMZ where Perry crashed a prom in Melbourne, and afterwards, Perry hit the nightclub.

ruby said she left the club alone and annoyed huh?? turns out they all left TOGETHER in a group and HAPPY!! ruby rose is a LIAR LOCK HER UP NOW‼️ pic.twitter.com/AUocEG0Hd7 — alex シ (@xanderP0P) April 15, 2026

One fan replied on the outlet's post along with photos of Perry and Rose that night. The user wrote: 'Ruby said she left the club alone and annoyed huh?? turns out they all left TOGETHER in a group and HAPPY!! ruby rose is a LIAR LOCK HER UP NOW.'

Ruby Rose claims that she "Puked on Katy Perry's shoe" and "left alone and annoyed" bur this photo is both of them leaving, smiling and Katy and her whole foot from the tights to the shoe are clean. pic.twitter.com/4oDLJKC1qq — Marshall (@itboybops) April 15, 2026

Another post echoed, 'Ruby Rose claims that she "Puked on Katy Perry's shoe" and "left alone and annoyed" but this photo is both of them leaving, smiling and Katy and her whole foot from the tights to the shoe are clean.'

But amidst all of this, many still defended Rose, saying that smiling in photos doesn't mean nothing happened. Another one said that 'no one would understand' unless it happened to them.

Fans Brought Up Ruby Rose's Past Accusation

The current controversy has prompted many to revisit Rose's history of celebrity claims. Specifically, fans brought up a bombshell revelation from 2013 in which Rose suggested that she and singer Demi Lovato had 'hooked up.'

In 2013, Ruby Rose said she hooked up with Demi Lovato & basically outed her, Which demi denied, So yeah… Ruby is not reliable at all. pic.twitter.com/5WmMtzSUKy — kanishk (@kaxishk) April 15, 2026

During the original 2013 controversy, Rose claimed that she was the 'one person' Lovato had slept with who had not sold photos of her. Lovato later denied the relationship, 'Rumours are rumours, and people are going to spread them,' she said. 'You can believe what you want, but no, I was not in a relationship with her. By the way, love is fluid,' News.com.au reported.