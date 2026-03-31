The BBC sacked Scott Mills on Monday following allegations of inappropriate conduct with a teenage boy.

BBC Radio 2 DJ Scott Mills faces intense public scrutiny linked to claims of sexual misconduct involving a teenage boy. The long-serving broadcaster, now 53, was sacked by the network after it reviewed a complaint that had resurfaced from a decade ago, according to The Daily Mirror.

Scott Mills Sacking Linked to Met Police Investigation

'In December 2016, the Met began an investigation following a referral from another police force. The investigation related to allegations of serious sexual offences against a teenage boy,' according to a Metropolitan Police spokesperson.

'These were reported to taken place between 1997 and 2000,' the source continued. 'As part of these enquiries, a man who was in his 40s at the time of the interview, was questioned by police under caution in July 2018.'

'A full file of evidence was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service, who determined the evidential threshold had not been met to bring charges. Following this advice, the investigation was closed in May 2019.'

The BBC acted 'quickly and decisively' following a related complaint, a source close to the network stated. The same source did not confirm whether police coordinated with the BBC during the 2016 investigation.

Final Breakfast Show and Sudden Departure

Scott Mills breakfast show ended on Tuesday with him saying, 'See you tomorrow.' After stepping in for Mills as host since Wednesday, veteran DJ Gary Davies has yet to allude to Mills' departure from the show.

Read more Who Is Scott Mills? What We Know About the Allegations as BBC DJ Sacked for His Conduct Who Is Scott Mills? What We Know About the Allegations as BBC DJ Sacked for His Conduct

The BBC informed staff of Scott Mills' sacking via email on Monday. 'While we do not comment on matters relating to individuals, we can confirm Scott Mills is no longer contracted to work with the BBC,' a spokesperson for the network stated.

BBC staff were reportedly 'shell-shocked' by Mills' sudden exit, which left 'audible' gasps in the newsroom. The network has not yet confirmed Mills' replacement in the show.

Scott Mills' husband, Sam Vaughan, has yet to comment on Mills' sacking. They first met at a radio event in Wales in 2016, and in 2017 they officially became a couple. Mills proposed to Vaughan in 2021, and they exchanged wedding vows in a star-studded ceremony in 2024.

Mills' Known Sexual Orientation

Mills publicly came out as gay in 2001, in an interview with the now-defunct SKY magazine. 'I had to do an interview with a magazine basically before the tabloids outed me,' he told Attitude in February. 'I was advised by Radio 1 to do that interview to say it before they put it out. It was when I was brand new on Radio 1, but how mad is that to think of now?'

'It's not a secret at all, and I've always felt comfortable with it. But that's all people need to know really,' he told The Guardian in 2001. 'The target Radio 1 audience will, I hope, be fine about it. The climate has changed, even in the past five years.'

'I'm certainly not going to turn into some gay ambassador all of a sudden, because that's not me. I'm not a campaigner,' he added.