The BBC has officially named Sara Cox as the new host of the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, confirming that she will take over the network's flagship morning programme following the termination of Scott Mills over sexual abuse allegations.

The appointment marks a significant era of transition for the station, coming just weeks after the corporation took the unprecedented step of sacking Mills, a veteran DJ of nearly 30 years. Cox, who currently hosts the station's teatime slot and will inherit an audience of 6.5 million weekly listeners this summer, said that 'it's been a dream' of hers to lead the Radio 2 morning show.

A Dream Role for Sara Cox

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On Thursday, Cox confirmed that she's taking over the Breakfast show. 'It takes quite a lot to make me speechless, but when I got asked to host the Radio 2 breakfast show, I was momentarily lost for words,' she said.

The DJ has been with BBC Radio 2 for nearly 30 years and currently presents the station's teatime slot, which she has fronted since 2019. Cox has also presented several TV programmes for the BBC, including The Great Pottery Throw Down and a book review series, Between The Covers.

The 51-year-old said, 'There are not enough adjectives to really sum up how I'm feeling about being trusted with such an iconic show, but let's start with ecstatic, honoured and incredibly chuffed.'

Cox added that it's a dream role, 'It's been a dream to host the breakfast show since I joined Radio 2, and it feels like a bit of a full circle for me' as she previously presented in the show between 2000 and 2003.

Meanwhile, the head of Radio 2, Helen Thomas, said she is 'delighted' that Cox will be the new host of the 'prestigious Radio 2 breakfast show.'

'Sara is adored by her millions of listeners at teatime, and having regularly deputised in the slot, I already know she'll build a brilliant rapport with the breakfast audience and get the nation going each morning with her trademark warmth and humour,' she added.

Cox will officially take over the show in the summer. The BBC said it would announce the new host of the teatime slot at a later date.

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Scott Mills Axed in March

Cox's transition to the slot follows the sudden termination of veteran presenter Mills in late March. The BBC dropped the 53-year-old host after reviewing details of a 2017 investigation regarding serious sexual abuse allegations.

The BBC stated Mills was dismissed for failing to meet its 'culture and values'. Under pressure to explain the timing, the broadcaster admitted it was first alerted to the police investigation in 2017. Despite this, Mills remained in his high-profile role for nearly a decade as the case had been closed without charges.

According to The Guardian's report, Mills previously stated: 'Since the investigation related to an allegation that dates back nearly 30 years and the police investigation was closed seven years ago, I hope that the public and the media will understand and respect my wish not to make any further public comment on this matter.'

He added: 'I wish to thank from the bottom of my heart all those who have reached out to me with kindness, my former colleagues, and my beloved listeners, who I greatly miss.'