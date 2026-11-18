Mary Peltola's victory over Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan has ended an 18-year wait for a Democratic Senate election win in Alaska, but the election result has not brought an end to the controversy surrounding her campaign.

A criminal grand jury probe is examining whether people connected to Peltola's campaign or other Democratic figures helped recruit retired teacher Dan J. Sullivan to run against the incumbent in an effort to confuse voters. Peltola has denied any involvement.

Alaska's New Democratic Senator

Peltola won the closely watched contest on 17 November, securing 50.1% of the vote against Sullivan's 45.8%, according to election data. With 144,302 votes, she defeated the two-term Republican, who received 131,844.

The result gives Democrats 56 seats in the 100-member Senate when the new Congress convenes in January 2027, completing a series of nine Republican-to-Democratic seat flips in the 2026 midterm elections. Alaska was the last outstanding Senate contest to be called, with the result taking two weeks after Election Day to emerge.

Peltola previously represented Alaska in the House of Representatives and became the first Alaska Native elected to Congress.

The victory is particularly significant for Peltola, who becomes the first Alaska Native elected to the Senate and the first Democrat elected to the chamber from Alaska since 2008.

Why Is the DOJ Investigating the 'Second Dan Sullivan'?

The controversy began when Dan J. Sullivan, a retired teacher, entered the Alaska Senate race against Republican incumbent Dan S. Sullivan.

Although the two candidates had different middle initials and political affiliations, their similar names became a major talking point during the campaign. The second Sullivan qualified for the general election after finishing among the four leading candidates in Alaska's non-partisan primary.

It was subsequently reported that Democratic operatives had been involved in efforts to recruit the retired teacher as a potential challenger to the incumbent. The alleged objective was to confuse voters and divert Republican support.

Peltola's campaign denied involvement in the recruitment effort. Days before the election, she reportedly told supporters: 'I knew nothing about any other candidates on the ballot except for me and the incumbent.'

The second Sullivan also maintained that his candidacy was legitimate and denied running at the Democrats' request.

The allegations nevertheless prompted President Donald Trump to call for Peltola to be prosecuted and removed from the ballot. Alaska's Republican Governor Mike Dunleavy also announced an investigation into the alleged recruitment effort.

The Justice Department launched a separate criminal investigation, with prosecutors examining whether individuals involved in recruiting the second candidate had attempted to interfere with voters' choices.

The investigation remains ongoing, with no criminal charges publicly announced against Peltola.

An 18-Year Democratic Drought Ends

The last Democrat elected to represent Alaska in the Senate was Mark Begich, who won the seat in 2008. He served until 2015, when Republican Dan Sullivan took office after defeating him.

Republicans have held the seat since then, making Peltola's victory the first Democratic Senate election win in Alaska in 18 years.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer described the outcome as a result few Democrats had anticipated earlier in the election cycle. Schumer said '56 seats was an unimaginable result even just a few months ago'.

He added that Democrats were now 'in a prime position to create a durable majority that can create lasting, real results for the American people'.