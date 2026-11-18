Tim Parlatore, the personal lawyer of US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and a Pentagon adviser, is representing Saddam Hifter, a senior figure in Libya's eastern-based military, in a US civil lawsuit alleging torture and the killing of three members of a family. The case raises questions about the boundary between private legal work and public office.

Parlatore began representing Hifter in April 2026. The lawsuit was brought by Mohammed Anbees and the estates of his relatives. It names Hifter, his father Khalifa, commander of the Libyan National Army, and Wagner Group figures over alleged involvement in the deaths. The defendants have not been found liable.

The Defence Challenges Hifter's Responsibility for Wagner

The plaintiffs brought the case under the US Torture Victim Protection Act of 1991, which allows civil actions against individuals alleged to have committed torture or extrajudicial killing under the authority or colour of a foreign state.

Parlatore has sought dismissal on procedural grounds. In a recent filing, he argued that Saddam Hifter did not control the Wagner fighters alleged to have carried out the killings. The argument does not resolve who was responsible.

The amended complaint reportedly names Pavel Prigozhin, identified as Wagner's current head, alongside the Hifters. The court must still determine the claims against each defendant.

Amnesty Report Documents Wider Allegations Against Militia

The lawsuit sits within a wider record of allegations concerning the Tariq Ben Zeyad armed group, which Amnesty International said was effectively led by Saddam Haftar. In a report published on 19 December 2022, the rights organisation documented alleged unlawful killings, torture, enforced disappearances, sexual violence, and forced displacement linked to the group.

Amnesty said it interviewed 38 current and former residents in areas under Libyan military control. It documented 25 cases of people allegedly arbitrarily detained between 2017 and 2022. Three were later found dead, while at least four remained forcibly disappeared when the report was published.

Those findings concern the militia's wider record. They are not a judicial finding against Saddam Hifter and do not establish his liability in the Anbees lawsuit.

Pentagon Role Raises Questions About Private Clients

Parlatore has described his work for Hifter as local counsel assisting with a jurisdictional challenge. Asked about the allegations, he said: 'I'm a criminal defense lawyer. Who do you think I represent? First time you ever heard of me I was representing somebody accused of war crimes.'

At a House Armed Services Committee hearing in April 2026, Representative Jason Crow questioned Hegseth about whether Parlatore represented foreign governments or clients. Hegseth said he did not know whether his adviser represented foreign clients. A Pentagon spokesperson declined to comment on the Hifter representation.

The issue is whether the public can distinguish an adviser's private legal work from his access to officials shaping US defence and foreign policy. The available information does not establish that Parlatore used his Pentagon position to assist Hifter.

Separately, a foreign-agent filing shows Ballard Partners, founded by Trump ally Brian Ballard, signed a US$2 million (£1.5 million) contract with the General Command of the Libyan Armed Forces for strategic consulting and advocacy before the US government. The filing identifies the Command, not the Hifter family personally, as the client.