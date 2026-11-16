Teresa Benitez-Thompson has overturned decades of Republican dominance in northern Nevada, winning a congressional seat that no Democrat had ever held. Her victory over David Flippo marks a historic breakthrough, but the result was not simply a surprise on election night: a scandal-hit Republican campaign, divisions within the party and an intensive Democratic ground operation helped turn a seemingly safe seat blue.

Benitez-Thompson defeated Republican David Flippo in Nevada's 2nd Congressional District on 3 November 2026, winning 50.2% (161,066 votes) to his 44.3% (142,170). Independent American Party candidate Lynn Chapman received 5.5% (17,546). Results remain unofficial pending certification.

A Republican Stronghold Turns Blue

Created after the 1980 census, the sprawling district covering much of northern Nevada had never elected a Democrat to the US House. Donald Trump carried it by 14 percentage points in 2024, while Republican Mark Amodei won re-election that year by 19 points before announcing his retirement in February 2026.

Amodei's departure opened the seat, but the former representative did not back Flippo. He supported former state senator James Settelmeyer during the Republican primary, later criticised Flippo and voted for a third-party candidate in November.

David Flippo's Campaign Controversies

Flippo's campaign was damaged by questions about his military record and financial disclosures. His campaign falsely described his Bronze Star as awarded for valor; he received the medal without that distinction. It blamed staff errors, and Flippo acknowledged the mistake.

He missed the May deadline for his required personal financial disclosure. Although he provided a copy to journalists in September, the required filing with the House Clerk remained outstanding during the campaign. The controversies gave Democrats an opportunity to challenge his credibility, while some Republicans questioned his candidacy. The contest drew national attention before Election Day.

The divisions extended beyond party officials. The Retail Association of Nevada, which had not previously endorsed a Democrat in the district, backed Benitez-Thompson instead. Its president raised concerns about Flippo's understanding of issues and transparency.

Benitez-Thompson's Ground Campaign

Benitez-Thompson, a former Nevada Assembly majority leader and social worker, built a campaign around affordability and local engagement. Her team held 180 public events across the district and sent 15,000 hand-addressed letters.

She also improved Democratic performance in rural counties and won Washoe County, the district's most populous area, by about 20 points. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee later added her to its Red to Blue programme, bringing additional national support.

Her victory came amid a wider Democratic midterm wave.

Democrats Celebrate Historic Result

The victory prompted enthusiastic reactions on social media, where users celebrated the district's first Democratic representative.

'This was a glorious win', one commenter wrote, while another said: 'So glad he lost'. Others congratulated Benitez-Thompson, posted blue-heart emojis and praised the result.

'I voted for her', one user said. Another cheered: 'Let's go Miss Teresa!!' A further commenter called the outcome 'a historic result' that showed voters were making their voices heard.

Benitez-Thompson's win gives Democrats all four of Nevada's US House seats for the next Congress. It ends the 2nd District's unbroken Republican record and gives northern Nevada a Democratic voice in Washington for the first time since the district was created.