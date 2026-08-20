Viral videos on X and TikTok showing jelly-like red juice, 'rubbery' fruit, stringy chicken and cheese that does not appear to melt have prompted some shoppers to question whether supermarket food is safe to eat.

The clips, widely shared online, have fuelled 'fake food' claims, although the footage does not show that any of the products were artificial, contaminated or unsafe.

The videos, amplified in an X post by Mario Nawfal, show users reacting to food that bends, stretches, shreds or looks unexpectedly thick. No packaging, brand name, retailer, batch code, purchase location, storage record, cooking detail or independent test is provided.

That means the cause of the unusual textures, and whether any product posed a health risk, cannot be determined from the footage alone.

Viral Food Clips Raise Supermarket Safety Questions

In one segment, a person pours a red drink that appears unusually thick and compares its consistency to a blood clot. Another clip shows a shopper handling a bagged carrot and questioning why it looked and tasted different.

The compilation also includes a potato that appears hollow or crumbles when squeezed, a cheese slice that does not visibly melt on broccoli, and cinnamon-roll topping described as elastic. Another customer questions why chicken in a sandwich pulls apart in soft, string-like strands.

Chocolate is said to feel rubbery, a watermelon is bent before it breaks, and ice cream appears to contain a thin strand. One creator also claims food left outside was not 'real' because insects did not gather around it.

The TikTok video supplied for this report and a second TikTok post show users responding with alarm, confusion and disgust. The original uploaders, locations and the products' handling conditions could not be independently verified.

What the Viral Videos Do Not Show

Several users describe the products as 'fake food' and question whether processing or additives are involved. Others say the videos lack the information needed to distinguish food spoilage, storage issues, cooking problems, natural variation or a manufacturing fault.

The material does not identify a common food producer, retailer or batch. It should not be treated as evidence of a broader failure in the US food supply.

The US Department of Agriculture says food spoilage may involve changes in colour, texture, odour or taste. It also says that light, oxygen, heat, humidity, temperature and spoilage bacteria can affect perishable food quality and safety.

That does not mean every change in texture is a safety threat. It means consumers should consider the condition of the specific item, follow storage guidance and seek advice when they suspect food may be spoiled.

What Shoppers Can Do if They Are Worried

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Consumers concerned about an item should keep its packaging, photograph the label and note its use-by date and batch or lot code before contacting the retailer or manufacturer.

The FDA says recall notices can include those identifiers, along with product and packaging details, to help consumers determine whether an item is affected.

The FDA publishes recalls, market withdrawals and safety alerts for products it regulates, while the USDA oversees recalls involving meat, poultry and processed egg products. FDA guidance says recalls may involve contamination, undeclared allergens or foreign material.

Consumers may also report concerns through the FDA's Human Foods Complaint System, which includes complaints about off-tastes, unexpected colours and defective packaging. The FDA cautions that a report does not establish that the listed product caused an adverse event, as reports can be incomplete and are not proof of cause and effect.

For now, the videos illustrate online concern about supermarket food quality, not verified evidence that the products featured were fake or unsafe. A practical response is to examine the individual product, preserve its details and check official recall information before drawing conclusions.