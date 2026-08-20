Nearly 182,100 packs of frozen blueberries and mixed berries sold at Publix have been placed under the US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) highest-risk recall classification following an E. coli outbreak.

Twelve people in Florida and Georgie have fallen ill, with four requiring hospital treatment. No deaths have been reported, but the investigation into the source of the contamination remains ongoing.

The FDA classified the four GreenWise product recalls as Class I on 18 August. This designation means exposure to the products carries a reasonable probability of causing serious health consequences or death.

Which GreenWise Berry Products Are Recalled?

The recall covers 182,094 packs of GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries and Whole Mixed Berries in 10-ounce and 48-ounce sizes.

The affected products are:

GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries, 10-ounce, UPC 41415-06453 GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries, 48-ounce, UPC 41415-12053 GreenWise Organic Whole Mixed Berries, 10-ounce, UPC 41415-06753 GreenWise Organic Whole Mixed Berries, 48-ounce, UPC 41415-12153

The products have expiration dates before 9 February 2028 and were distributed to Publix stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Publix stopped selling the products at the end of June, but their long freezer life means customers may still have affected packs at home.

Recall Expanded From One Blueberry Lot

The action began with a smaller recall announced on 3 July by Chilean supplier Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur SA.

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That recall initially covered one lot of 10-ounce GreenWise Organic IQF Blueberries bearing lot code 60401 and a best-by date of 9 February 2028.

Publix expanded the recall on 29 July to include all lots of the four GreenWise frozen berry products after officials reviewed traceback records and information gathered during the outbreak investigation.

The FDA conducted a remote assessment of the Chilean supplier and raised concerns about at least one additional lot used in other GreenWise products.

Frozen blueberries from the supplier have since been placed on an FDA import alert, allowing future shipments to be detained without a physical examination until the company demonstrates that the problems have been corrected.

Why E. Coli O145 Can Be Dangerous

The recalled berries may contain E. coli O145:H28, a strain capable of producing Shiga toxins.

Infections can cause severe stomach cramps, diarrhoea that may be bloody, fever, nausea and vomiting. Symptoms can begin within several days of eating contaminated food but may take up to nine days to appear.

Some infections can develop into haemolytic uraemic syndrome, a potentially life-threatening condition that can cause kidney failure. Young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems face a greater risk of serious complications.

What Customers Should Do

The FDA has warned consumers not to eat, sell or serve any of the recalled products.

Customers should throw the berries away or return them to Publix for a full refund. Berries transferred into an unmarked container should also be discarded if their origin cannot be confirmed.

Containers, worktops and other surfaces that may have touched the berries should be cleaned and sanitised to prevent cross-contamination.

Anyone who has eaten the recalled products and develops symptoms consistent with an E. coli infection should contact a healthcare provider immediately.