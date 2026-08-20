A premium UK dog food brand has recalled all of its fresh meals after 192 owners reported their dogs developing a sudden eye condition, although the company insists no causal link has been proven. Years, the London-based subscription company which delivers personalised meals to around 40,000 customers and also sells through some retailers, changed its recipes in early 2026 to include buckwheat.

In late July, Years began receiving reports of dogs developing sudden bilateral dry eye, a condition where both eyes abruptly stop producing tears, which vets warn can cause permanent sight loss if left untreated. The company said that, as of the early hours of Wednesday, it had received 192 reports of 'potential, yet unverified, eye issues' among its customer base.

That is a steep rise from the 57 suspected cases it acknowledged the previous Sunday. The firm has urged owners to stop feeding any Years meals to their dogs immediately, not to donate or pass them on, and to dispose of unused packs.

Nationwide Recall Puts Spotlight on Buckwheat

Years has issued a voluntary recall of all its fresh meals in the UK, excluding its Chef's Collection line, and paused subscriptions for six weeks while it investigates. The firm has urged owners to stop feeding any Years meals to their dogs immediately, not to donate or pass them on, and to dispose of unused packs.

Sudden bilateral dry eye, also known as keratoconjunctivitis sicca, occurs when a dog's tear glands stop functioning. The Kennel Club says affected animals may rub at their eyes, squint, become sensitive to light and develop reddened, inflamed eyes with thick discharge.

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One owner, David Felton, said he had spent about £1,500 treating his six-year-old spaniel cross, Cookie, who developed the condition after eating the company's food for two and a half years. Years said it is investigating buckwheat because the ingredient was added to all customer recipes earlier this year.

A now-deleted blog post on its site from February had said buckwheat was safe for dogs 'provided it's cooked properly and fed in sensible portions'. On its care page, the company now says its investigation has 'identified buckwheat as a potential contributing factor', including possible supply chain contamination, while stressing no causal link has been proven.

It has appointed two independent experts to lead root cause and toxicology investigations, with further lab testing and consultations with ophthalmologists under way. The Kennel Club advises that the condition can require lifelong treatment involving daily eye drops and regular monitoring.

Owners Share Cases Online as Evidence Remains 'Mixed'

The recall has prompted a wave of online activity. A Facebook group titled 'Years Dry Eye Cases and info', set up the previous Friday, had attracted more than 2,100 members by Wednesday morning.

Owners there have been sharing photos of their pets' eyes, diagnosis letters and treatment bills, with some reporting that their dogs had not responded to medication. According to posts seen by IBTimes UK, a separate group has been created to explore 'legal avenues' for affected owners.

In a statement, a Years spokesperson said the picture from specialists was 'mixed', with some ophthalmologists reporting dogs responding well to treatment and others seeing limited or slower improvement. On the question of causation, the company said it had chosen to issue a voluntary recall as a precautionary measure, rather than because any causation had been proven.

The company said there was not conclusive evidence or an established link to Years, but that it had looked into diverse factors and taken the recall based on multiple potential factors. The company said the Facebook groups did not represent verified data, noting they included non-customers alongside affected owners.

It said it removed the buckwheat blog post to avoid confusing customers during the investigation. Years has advised owners to stop feeding the meals, watch for symptoms such as cloudiness, redness, excessive blinking or discharge, contact a vet immediately if any signs appear, and report diagnoses back to the company.