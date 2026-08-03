Two people have died in Michigan after contracting cyclosporiasis, marking the first known fatalities in the largest outbreak of the parasitic illness ever recorded in the United States. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) confirmed the deaths on 3 August 2026, as the statewide case count climbed to 11,234.

Both victims, whose identities have not been disclosed, had 'significant underlying health conditions that may have been impacted by cyclosporiasis and dehydration', MDHHS said in a news release. The department said no further details on the two cases would be released. The deaths arrive amid a nationwide surge, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) tracking illness across 45 states.

First Deaths Confirmed as Outbreak Widens

MDHHS reported 11,234 confirmed cyclosporiasis cases as of 3 August, up from 10,773 just three days earlier, with 193 people hospitalised since late July. Michigan typically logs around 50 cases of the illness in an entire year, making this outbreak more than 200 times the state's normal annual total.

The FDA said it was aware of the fatalities and was coordinating with Michigan officials. A spokesperson said that, based on information supplied by Michigan officials, both individuals 'had illness onset dates prior to the date of Taylor Farms de Mexico's voluntary recall on 17 July 2026'. Cyclosporiasis is caused by the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis, which spreads through food or water contaminated with human faeces and typically triggers severe, watery diarrhoea.

Dr William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said the parasite's danger lies chiefly in fluid loss. He noted that dehydration from persistent diarrhoea and vomiting can become life-threatening, particularly in people who already have compromised health, though the illness is usually treated successfully with the antibiotic Bactrim.

2 people in Michigan have died from the cyclosporiasis outbreak.



Last year, RFK ordered the CDC's Foodborne Diseases Active Surveillance Network to stop tracking cyclosporiasis. pic.twitter.com/xvIXUCLnYG — FactPost (@factpostnews) August 3, 2026

Lettuce Recall and Traceback Investigation

MDHHS and the FDA have identified shredded iceberg lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms de Mexico as the probable source of the outbreak, though the link has not been definitively confirmed. Taylor Farms issued a voluntary recall of all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico on 17 July 2026, after a traceback investigation pointed to the supplier.

The FDA's handling of the traceback has drawn scrutiny after laboratory tests that initially indicated contamination were later re-evaluated as a 'false positive'. Despite that reversal, the FDA has continued to treat the lettuce supply chain as the most likely source, and MDHHS has said lettuce or salad greens remain a probable, though not definitively confirmed, vector for the wider outbreak.

Nationally, the CDC has recorded more than 4,100 laboratory-confirmed cases since 1 May, with a further 7,400 likely cases under investigation across dozens of states. By comparison, the previous record year for US cyclosporiasis, 2019, saw roughly 4,700 confirmed cases in total, underscoring how far this summer's outbreak has already exceeded historical norms.

Legal Action Mounts Against Taco Bell and Taylor Farms

The outbreak has prompted at least two federal lawsuits, with more expected. Preston and Marie Parrish, a couple from Durand, Michigan, filed the first federal lawsuit on 17 July against Taco Bell Corp., Taco Bell of America LLC, and Taylor Fresh Foods Inc., the legal name behind Taylor Farms, in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. The lawsuit, which has not been adjudicated, alleges that the Parrishes fell ill with laboratory-confirmed cyclosporiasis after eating shredded lettuce at a Taco Bell in Shiawassee County on 30 June. Their complaint, filed through OFT Law PLLC, cites breach of warranty, negligence, negligence per se, violation of the Michigan Consumer Protection Act, and strict liability, and seeks damages exceeding approximately £59,000 ($75,000).

Their attorney, Ryan Osterholm, who specialises in foodborne illness litigation, said some clients had endured 'sometimes upwards of thirty to forty trips to the bathroom in one day, or more', with several requiring hospitalisation. He said his firm represents more than 100 people considering legal action and that he hoped the case would force 'systemic change' in produce safety. Neither Taco Bell nor Taylor Farms responded to requests for comment on the lawsuit, though Taylor Farms said in an earlier statement that it remained 'deeply concerned for the health of those who are ill' and was cooperating with investigators.

At least two further lawsuits have been filed, including one by an Ohio man whose identity has not been disclosed.

NEWS: Michigan health officials have reported the first two deaths linked to the state's ongoing cyclosporiasis outbreak. — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 3, 2026

Health Officials Urge Caution as Season Continues

MDHHS has stressed that cyclosporiasis is 'generally not a life-threatening illness' and that death from the infection remains uncommon in the United States. Even so, officials are urging vigilance, particularly among older adults, young children and people with weakened immune systems, who face the highest risk of severe dehydration.

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The CDC expects illnesses to keep rising through the end of August, the traditional close of the Cyclospora season, and has begun issuing weekly surveillance updates given how far 2026 case levels have outstripped those of the previous year. State and local health departments continue interviewing patients in Michigan to pin down a definitive common source, while anyone experiencing persistent gastrointestinal symptoms is being urged to contact a healthcare provider for testing.

Michigan's outbreak, once a regional curiosity, has become the deadliest and most extensive cyclosporiasis event in American public health history.