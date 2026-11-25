TikTok influencer Max Balegde has blamed 'revolting right-wing people' for the row over a video he filmed outside 10 Downing Street following a reception for content creators.

Balegde removed the clip and apologised to anyone who had taken offence, while accusing commentators of using the video to attack the prime minister and the Labour Party.

The row followed criticism of a separate video shot inside No. 10. Luke Hamnett, another TikTok creator, filmed a dance there to promote his podcast conversation with the prime minister.

What Max Balegde Filmed Outside Downing Street

Standing outside the black door of No. 10, Balegde mimed the words 'bomboclaat pussy wagon chicken nuggets'. 'Bomboclaat' is Jamaican patois for a sanitary pad, 'pussy wagon' refers to a car that attracts women, and 'chicken nuggets' refers to white girls.

Andy Burnham's spokesman described Balegde's video as 'not acceptable'. In a separate video responding to the row, Balegde maintained that 'nobody had any issue' when the clip first appeared on TikTok. He said the clip had been online for three weeks and claimed the controversy began only after right-wing commentators picked it up.

The TikTok Influencer's Response to the Downing Street Row

Balegde dated the change to the day before his response and set out why he believed the commentators had focused on the video.

'It's been up for three weeks now, not a single bad narrative on the video until yesterday, when conveniently right-wing commentators got hold of it and tried to spin the most horrific, bizarre, offensive narrative off the back of the video – obviously to attack the prime minister and the Labour Party using my video.'

Balegde did not identify the commentators in those remarks. His claims about their motives and the absence of earlier objections remain unverified. He also explained why he ignored the criticism. 'I just ignored it because I thought they were horrific people I don't respect.'

Turning to the clip itself, Balegde described the tone he aims for in his videos. 'My content is always meant to be silly, fun and lighthearted.' He then addressed anyone who had taken offence. 'If anyone was offended by that video, I sincerely apologise.'

Balegde also renewed his criticism of the commentators. 'Nobody was offended for weeks until revolting right-wing people tried to put this disgusting narrative on it.'

🚨 WATCH: Max Balegde attacks "revolting right wing people" and Kemi Badenoch over backlash to his "bomboclaat pussywagon" video outside No 10



"I only see her face in videos when she's making an absolute fool of herself. She defended Boris Johnson on the back of Partygate" pic.twitter.com/IBzEk0rl60 — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) November 24, 2026

Why Another Downing Street Video Drew Criticism

The earlier criticism centred on Hamnett's recreation of a scene from Love Actually. Hamnett, who has about 1.3 million followers on TikTok, spoke with the prime minister for his Live, Laugh, Luke podcast. To promote the conversation, he recreated Hugh Grant's dance to Girls Aloud's Jump (For My Love).

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch criticised the dance filmed at No. 10. She contrasted the episode with leaders' conduct on the world stage and pointed to what she described as anxiety among people in Britain about the future.

Badenoch stated, 'At a time when Trump, Xi and Putin are projecting power on the world stage and people across Britain are anxious about the future, this looks extremely unserious.'