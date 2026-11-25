Miley Cyrus's new in-laws reportedly declared more than $3.6 million (£2.8 million) in liabilities in a Chapter 7 bankruptcy petition filed weeks before she married musician Maxx Morando in Palm Springs, California. The filing, dated October 27, 2026, came less than a month before the couple's November 21 wedding, according to The Blast.

The reported obligations include credit card balances, a Small Business Administration loan and tax liabilities.

Cyrus's In-Laws Reportedly Owed More Than $3.6 Million

According to The Blast, citing bankruptcy documents obtained by the Daily Mail, Daniel 'Dan' Morando and Amy Kaye Morando listed estimated liabilities of $3,668,084.12 (£2.86 million). They indicated that they owed money to between 50 and 99 creditors.

The filing reportedly classified the debts primarily as consumer obligations incurred for personal, family or household purposes. Listed balances included $36,314.54 (£28,325) on an American Express Business credit card, a further $28,475 (£22,211) owed to American Express and a $541,322.87 (£422,232) Small Business Administration loan.

The documents also reportedly listed $68,231.61 (£53,221) in taxes and other government debts, including $59,788.38 (£46,635) owed to the Internal Revenue Service. The figures do not explain how the couple's financial position developed, or what led to the filing.

Maxx Morando Was Also Named in the Debt Filing

Maxx's name reportedly appears in connection with a $30,000 (£23,400) personal loan to his parents. The filing also addresses financing for a Toyota Tacoma bought in 2025, with an outstanding claim of $24,314 (£18,965).

Amy was identified as the borrower, while the documents reportedly described the vehicle as Maxx's. They stated that he 'provided the down payment for the vehicle and is responsible for making all monthly payments'. The filing reportedly said Amy obtained the financing because Maxx 'could not qualify for the loan at the time'.

The report also described a monthly gap between the household's income and expenses. The Morandos reportedly declared monthly income of $15,175.81 (£11,837) against expenses of $18,059.23 (£14,086), a shortfall of about $2,883 (£2,249). Their costs included mortgage payments, insurance, vehicle expenses and household supplies.

Their mortgage payment was reportedly estimated at $10,780.88 (£8,409). The couple's Los Angeles home, bought in 2001, had been listed for sale several times, most recently at $2.599 million (£2.03 million), before being taken off the market following the bankruptcy filing.

Daniel Morando has television production credits including Temptation Island, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and The Bachelor. Amy's reported income includes work as an esthetician at Bluemercury.

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Married in November

The filing preceded the couple's wedding at a Palm Springs estate on November 21, 2026. Miley and Maxx, who have been together since 2021, exchanged vows at a poolside ceremony. Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne officiated, according to the report.

Members of the Cyrus family attended, including Miley's parents, Tish and Billy Ray, and her sister Noah. Billy Ray later celebrated the marriage while marking Miley's 34th birthday, two days after the wedding.

'My little girl married the love of her life!' he wrote. Addressing Maxx, he added, 'I'm so honored to welcome you to the family!'

The reported filing concerns Daniel and Amy Morando. The account does not establish that Miley is responsible for their liabilities, while Maxx's reported loan is a separate item identified in the paperwork.