Miley Cyrus reportedly married Maxx Morando on 21 November in Palm Springs, California, with family and close friends in attendance.

An anonymous insider told celebrity writer Rob Shuter that Cyrus wanted a private celebration and had no interest in competing with Taylor Swift.

The guest lists stand in contrast. Cyrus and Morando celebrated with family and close friends, while Swift's 3 July wedding to Travis Kelce at New York City's Madison Square Garden reportedly drew about 1,000 guests.

A Smaller Miley Cyrus Wedding in Palm Springs

The insider told Shuter's Naughty But Nice column, 'Miley wanted a wedding, not a Hollywood premiere. She wasn't interested in filling the room with celebrities or people pretending to be her closest friends. She wanted the people who have actually been there for her.'

The insider described Cyrus as having 'absolutely no interest in competing with Taylor' and added, 'Miley wanted something personal, meaningful and entirely on her own terms. She wasn't trying to impress Hollywood.'

Cyrus's parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus, attended, along with her sisters, Noah and Brandi. Billy Ray arrived with his girlfriend, Elizabeth Hurley. Wayne Coyne, the frontman of the Flaming Lips, officiated, and Tish reportedly walked her daughter down the aisle.

Questions Over the Taylor Swift Wedding Pictures

Comedian Adam Sandler reportedly officiated Swift and Kelce's wedding. Swift has not released official wedding photographs. Director Joseph Kahn, who attended the wedding, questioned the authenticity of images circulating online.

Kahn wrote on X on 5 July, 'Every picture I've seen of the wedding is fake. Trust me, AI would break if you tried to prompt it.'

An unnamed source told Shuter's column, 'Taylor was furious because this was supposed to be a tightly controlled, private celebration. She never expected those images to get out.' Kahn's comments referred to the pictures he had seen. Whether any genuine wedding photographs circulated remains unverified.

Separately, Star quoted an insider who said Swift had not ruled out hiring private investigators. The insider added, 'Taylor wants to be certain, so she's asking questions of everyone.' The claim about private investigators remains unverified.

miley cyrus is married !!! pic.twitter.com/xz1e1s0MTG — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) November 22, 2026

Years of History Between Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift

The singers worked together in 2009, when Swift co-wrote You'll Always Find Your Way Back Home for Hannah Montana: The Movie. Cyrus performed the song as Hannah Montana, and the pair also performed Swift's Fifteen together at the 2009 Grammy Awards.

In comments reported by Us Weekly, Swift praised Cyrus's openness. 'She's just such a positive person. She's not reserved. She doesn't hold back, which is one of my favourite things about her.'

In a 2015 interview with Marie Claire, Cyrus questioned the message of Swift's Bad Blood video. She told the magazine, 'I don't get the violence revenge thing. That's supposed to be a good example?'

In a separate interview with The New York Times, Cyrus discussed Swift's circle of celebrity friends and explained what she values in her own friendships. 'I'm not trying to be in the squad. None of my friends is famous, and not for any other reason than that I just like real people who are living real lives, because I'm inspired by them.'