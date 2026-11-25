Thailand was absent from the Miss Universe 2026 pageant in San Juan, Puerto Rico, after a dispute over franchise rights left the country without a representative. The competition concluded on Tuesday, 24 November, without delegates from six Southeast Asian countries, including Thailand, a two-time winner.

The 75th edition featured 116 contestants, with Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto winning the crown, according to an official announcement from Telemundo. Disagreements over franchise agreements had disrupted preparations for several national delegations months before the event.

Thailand had selected Tharina Botes, who was crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2026 on 23 August. She did not compete in San Juan.

Miss Universe 2026 Franchise Dispute Leaves Thailand Without a Representative

Thailand's two Miss Universe crowns came in 1965, when Apasra Hongsakula won, and 1988, when Porntip Nakhirunkanok took the title. This year's dispute concerned franchise rights, rather than the contestants' performances.

On 18 September 2026, JKN Universe LLC, which owns the Miss Universe brand, announced that it did not recognise franchise agreements involving Miss Universe Eastern Pte. Ltd. JKN Universe said Miss Universe Eastern lacked authority to grant the relevant licences.

In a statement issued that day, MU East disputed the position. It said JKN Universe LLC was jointly owned by MU East and MU West through JKN Legacy Inc.

MU East said it had not approved JKN Universe's announcement. It maintained that its contractual arrangements authorised it to appoint franchise partners and allow delegates from all six countries to participate.

On 23 September, MU East confirmed that it had started a dispute-resolution process. The competing claims left the authority to select and enter delegates contested.

On 21 October, Miss Grand International (MGI), led by businessman Nawat Itsaragrisil, announced that it would not send the six representatives.

According to CNA, MGI cited uncertainty over contestants' eligibility, accreditation and equal treatment. The company said its decision was neither a voluntary withdrawal nor acceptance that its franchise rights had been terminated.

Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Singapore and Malaysia were also affected. Vietnam's absence ended an 11-year run of consecutive participation.

IBTimes UK could not independently verify the validity of the disputed franchise arrangements.

Miss Universe 2026 Absences Extend Beyond Franchise Disagreements

Visa difficulties and travel restrictions reportedly affected representatives from Angola, Nepal, South Sudan, Zambia, Zimbabwe and the Republic of the Congo.

The Associated Press reported on 13 November that Zambia and the Republic of the Congo had withdrawn following visa difficulties. Puerto Rico is a US territory, and US immigration requirements apply.

Other withdrawals were attributed to health concerns and unforeseen circumstances. Austria's Victoria Amerson publicly announced her withdrawal, citing health concerns. Bulgaria's national pageant organisation said Ana-Maria Babau would not compete after a car accident, as reported by ¡Hola!.

The United Arab Emirates was also reportedly absent, although Khaleej Times could not independently establish the reason.

Miss Universe 2026 Ownership Dispute Extends Into 2027

The wider corporate disagreement remains unresolved. In a statement issued on 25 November, MU East said it had commenced arbitration against MU West before JAMS.

MU East also challenged the announcement naming Costa Rica as host of the 2027 competition, maintaining that it had already selected Vietnam. The company said it intended to seek legal relief to prevent a competing event.

The underlying arbitration records have not been independently reviewed.