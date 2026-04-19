Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing fresh scrutiny over the state of their marriage after new claims of 'tension' in their relationship emerged in the US press in April, just as the couple prepared for a high-profile trip to Australia.

The latest speculation flared days after the Duchess of Sussex posted a glossy Easter video from the couple's £11.7 million Montecito estate on 5 April. In the sun-drenched footage, shared from California, Meghan was seen feeding chickens, gathering eggs and watching Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, dash across the lawn on an egg hunt. It was the sort of carefully stage-managed glimpse the Sussexes now specialize in, framed as a slice of simple family life far from royal formality.

The mood behind the scenes, according to one unnamed insider quoted by US magazine Star, is said to be far more fraught. 'People in their world are starting to have very real fears that the marriage will not survive,' the source said, adding that 'the tension is getting worse all the time.' A representative for Prince Harry and Meghan has denied the magazine's report, and none of the claims has been independently verified and should be treated with caution.

The Facebook Messages Fallout

The renewed focus on Prince Harry and Meghan did not arise in a vacuum. The Easter images surfaced just as Harry's long-running legal case against Associated Newspapers Limited, publisher of the Mail on Sunday, entered another awkward phase.

As part of his unlawful information-gathering lawsuit in London, private Facebook exchanges from 2011 and 2012 between Harry and Mail on Sunday journalist Charlotte Griffiths were made public on 31 March. Associated Newspapers has denied his allegations in the wider case, but the published messages created an additional headache.

In the exchanges, Griffiths jokingly dubbed the prince 'Mr. Mischief' and referred to a 'fun weekend of naughtiness' in the countryside. Harry, then in his twenties, responded with lines such as 'I WISH I was there sugar' and said he missed their 'movie snuggles,' signing one message off with 'Mwah xxx.' He has said he cut off contact after realizing she was a reporter.

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None of this is scandal by the standards of royal history, but it has been presented in some quarters as another blow to the trust between Harry and Meghan. Star claimed Meghan felt 'humiliated' and 'blindsided' by the release of the messages, and suggested she was now wondering what else might not have been disclosed about his past. 'Truth is paramount to Meghan,' the source argued, describing Harry as at best 'evasive' about earlier relationships.

The couple have for years projected an 'us against the world' stance, particularly since stepping back from royal duties in 2020. The suggestion that old digital flirtations could shake that foundation is difficult to prove from the outside, yet it fits the pattern of how every fragment of their private lives is endlessly recycled into a narrative about whether they are united or unravelling.

Parenting, Power and the Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Brand

Alongside the trust questions, the article also leans into a more combustible topic for the couple, how much of their children's lives they are prepared to make public and who gets to decide.

Star argued that Meghan is 'less inclined to run things by him or pander to his sensitivities right now,' highlighting the Easter video as a new chapter in how Archie and Lilibet are presented online. Harry is said to be deeply uncomfortable with what he sees as his children being 'paraded around or thrust into the spotlight,' while Meghan allegedly 'continues to totally defy his wishes.'

That characterization is sharply one-sided and comes from an unnamed insider rather than anyone on the record. Still, the tension it sketches out is plausible enough. Harry has spoken repeatedly and publicly about hating media intrusion as a child, recalling how he and Prince William were expected to pose for photographers in what should have been private moments. The idea that his own children might now be used as part of a public-facing brand would understandably cut close to the bone.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received a very warm welcome in Sydney, where they were greeted with a large crowd. pic.twitter.com/SDxSnn2z7E — The Project (@theprojecttv) April 17, 2026

The suggestion from critics is that Meghan has grown more comfortable putting Archie and Lilibet on camera and that this is not only about proud parenting but also power. 'Meghan is very much the boss in the relationship. She controls almost every aspect of Harry's life both personally and professionally,' the Star source alleged, calling her approach to social media 'a prime example of Meghan doing what she wants, whether Harry likes it or not.'

It is an unflattering portrait and one that conveniently fits long-standing caricatures of Meghan as manipulative and Harry as malleable. Yet there are visible shifts to point to. As Daily Beast royal editor Tom Sykes observed in his Royalist newsletter on 6 April, the children now appear more frequently and more recognisably in Meghan's public output. He argued they have become 'a central plank of Meghan's' evolving public identity.

Whether that is a calculated strategy, the natural urge of parents to share more as their children grow or a combination of both is almost impossible to untangle from the outside. What is clear is that every new photo, every resurfaced message and every unnamed remark is swiftly fed into a broader guessing game over Harry and Meghan's future, a game in which the stakes for the couple are intimate and real, even if the commentary around them is anything but, with much of it driven by speculation rather than verifiable fact.

Nothing about the couple's private disagreements or the reported state of their marriage has been confirmed, and all such claims rest on anonymous sources. Until either Prince Harry or Meghan speaks directly on these specific points, the more responsible position is to treat the latest round of speculation as just that.