Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly considering a joint memoir in California aimed at addressing what they see as false narratives about their lives. Insiders claim the book is being viewed as both a financial safeguard and a final opportunity to tell their story on their own terms. If it goes ahead, the project would follow Harry's blockbuster memoir Spare and could become the Sussexes' most revealing account yet of what went wrong inside the Royal Family.

Spare was published in January 2023 and quickly became a publishing sensation. It was billed as the fastest selling non fiction book in the UK since records began in 1998 and reportedly sold more than six million copies worldwide shortly after release. The memoir formed part of a widely reported four book deal with Penguin Random House said to be worth about £30 million, leaving scope for further titles should the couple decide the time is right.

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According to a source quoted by Closer, reports that Meghan has ruled out writing a memoir are said to be inaccurate. The insider claims she is not opposed to the idea and that any future book would likely be written with Prince Harry rather than as a solo project.

The issue, according to the source, is timing rather than willingness. Meghan is said to be strategic about when and how such a book would be released, particularly given the high commercial value attached to a royal tell all. To secure the kind of advance reportedly being discussed, she would almost certainly need to revisit her time within the monarchy and explain what happened behind palace walls.

That creates a problem for the couple's current image. Harry and Meghan appear keen to move the focus away from royal grievance and towards their independent ventures in the United States. The source says the idea of a memoir has therefore been paused while they try to protect what is described as an extremely fragile relationship with the rest of the Royal Family.

It is easy to see why the question keeps returning. Since the 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, their Netflix docuseries and Spare, the Sussexes have already delivered a deeply critical account of their time as working royals. Harry alleged a physical confrontation with Prince William, discussed drug use and his military service in Afghanistan, and shared intimate personal details that drew both praise and backlash.

A second round of revelations, especially one told in Meghan's own voice, would almost certainly provoke another fierce response. That tension appears to sit at the heart of the dilemma. The market still wants royal drama, but the couple do not want their future defined entirely by that chapter of their lives.

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Since stepping back from royal duties, Meghan has pursued several projects outside the monarchy. She hosted the Spotify podcast Archetypes, appeared in Netflix productions including With Love, Meghan, launched the lifestyle brand As Ever and wrote the children's book The Bench. Some of those ventures generated strong attention, while others received a more muted reaction.

The source quoted by Closer suggests that, ideally, those projects would remove any need to revisit painful family tensions in print. In that version of events, Meghan would never need to write the book. But the insider also claims that level of long term financial security cannot be guaranteed, which is why keeping the option alive is seen as commercially sensible.

At the centre of the reported calculation is not just money, but reputation. Meghan is said to feel strongly about correcting what she sees as years of false claims and distortions about her life. The source alleges she believes the public has heard only part of the story and that a fuller account would shock many readers.

The same insider goes even further, claiming Meghan sees what she has not yet said as a powerful card she can still play. If that assessment is accurate, Buckingham Palace would have reason to watch any future publishing talks closely, even in the absence of official comment.

Crucially, the reported book is not expected to be Meghan acting alone. The source insists she wants Harry's full backing and may prefer a joint volume so they can present a united front. Even so, the commercial appeal remains obvious: publishers and readers are still most drawn to the drama surrounding Harry's family, however much the Sussexes may want to move beyond it.

Until Harry and Meghan confirm any such project, a joint memoir remains speculation fuelled by anonymous claims rather than hard evidence. But if the Sussexes do decide to put their side of the story on the page again, it would not just reignite the royal row, it would become a global publishing event with Buckingham Palace braced for the fallout.