Meghan Markle's latest Instagram post about enduring the 'hardest seven years' of her life has prompted a flurry of speculation about her marriage to Prince Harry, after commentators on a UK news channel questioned whether the timeline overlaps almost exactly with their relationship. The Duchess of Sussex, who shared the cryptic message with her 3.9 million followers last week, appeared to suggest that a long and bruising period in her life came to an end on 25 April.

Markle relaunched her personal Instagram presence earlier this year after a long hiatus from social media, having largely stepped away from platforms following her marriage into the royal family. Her new post was not a traditional captioned photograph, but rather a screenshot-style horoscope that many read as thinly veiled autobiography. That timing, coupled with her and Prince Harry's recent public reflections on mental health during a four-day trip to Australia, gave the post a sharper edge than the usual celebrity astrology fare.

'Hardest Seven Years' Claim Fuels Astrology Backlash

In the Instagram Story, Markle shared a horoscope for Leo, her star sign, dated 25 April. The text read: 'The tension between who you actually are and what the world around you was willing to see has been exhausting in a way that is hard to explain to people who have not lived it. Your confidence took hits it had no business taking. You questioned your creative direction, your spotlight, your worth. April 25th, the pressure lifts. You get the space to just exist without fighting for it.'

A second post in the same series depicted the zodiac signs Taurus, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius cheerfully dancing, emblazoned with the line that they were celebrating the end of 'the hardest seven years of their lives on April 25th.' There was no direct reference to Harry, the royal family or specific events. Even so, the implication that a seven‑year ordeal was ending was more than enough to catch the eye of TalkTV presenter Kevin O'Sullivan.

Meghan Markle is posting how hard her life has been for the last 7 years on instagram stories. She’s posting this on the same day, Princess Catherine lays a Wreath down to pay tribute on Anzac Day. Everyone, get the violin out. 😭🎻#LestWeForget pic.twitter.com/BF572EiFc7 — Stephanie Sidley (@StephanieSidley) April 25, 2026

Discussing the post on his Monday programme, O'Sullivan asked whether Meghan's online musings could be interpreted as a veiled comment on her relationship with Prince Harry, which began in 2016 and led to their 2018 wedding. 'Meghan has been liking these astrology posts being put out,' he told viewers, before adding that she had 'indicated that she is emerging from the hardest, most challenging seven years of her life. Isn't that the period of her marriage to Harry?'

It is a pointed question and not an unreasonable one. Count back seven years from April 2025 and you land in 2018, the year of the couple's Windsor Castle wedding at St. George's Chapel. If you stretch the timeline slightly to encompass dating, media exposure and engagement, you are firmly in the era when their relationship became public and global scrutiny exploded.

Commentators Question What Meghan Really Means

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, appearing alongside O'Sullivan, went further, arguing that the Sussexes seemed oblivious to how such posts would inevitably be read. 'This again, how are we not supposed to immediately interpret it as what you just said,' she replied. 'Seven years? If I do the math, this is the time you shacked up with [Harry].'

Schofield suggested Meghan 'relies heavily on astrology' and that 'it has not been her year,' but took a dim view of the duchess portraying the last seven years as a personal low. In her view, those years delivered almost everything Meghan had ever publicly chased.

'Everything [Meghan] has dreamt of has come true thanks to her marriage to Harry,' Schofield said. 'Her dreams have come true but it's his dreams we are worried about. She got to be the TV lifestyle host she always dreamt of. She released a book. She got a reality TV show and a Netflix deal. She had multiple magazine covers.'

Her conclusion was withering: 'Meghan's had the most enchanting life and she's trying to say the last seven years have been the worst?'

It is a particular framing of success that many fans of the Sussexes would dispute. The couple themselves have repeatedly said that visibility has come at a cost. Meghan has previously described being 'the most trolled person in the entire world' after her relationship with Harry became public. On their recent Australian trip, she told a classroom of students: 'For now, 10 years, every day for 10 years, I have been bullied and attacked. Now, I'm still here.'

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Harry, speaking separately on the same visit, reflected again on how he 'didn't want' his royal role in the years after his mother Princess Diana died in 1997. Those comments echo themes he has voiced in interviews and in his memoir, about feeling trapped in an institution that demanded public performance while offering little private protection.

Set against that backdrop, Meghan's horoscope repost looks less like a casual bit of astrology and more like a coded nod to an exhausting stretch that has taken in a royal wedding, tabloid hostility, a bitter rift with the monarchy, a move to California and the birth of two children, Archie and Lilibet. Whether she meant the 'hardest seven years' to map neatly onto her marriage is something only she can confirm. So far, she has offered no clarification, and there is no official response from the Sussex camp to the broadcast criticism.