Kim Kardashian is facing fresh pressure from boyfriend Lewis Hamilton in Los Angeles to move past her alleged rift with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, after the couple reportedly asked her and Kris Jenner to remove photos from Instagram taken at Kris' 70th birthday in 2025.

According to a source quoted by Star, the Formula One driver is said to be quietly trying to ease the tension between Kardashian, the Sussexes and Kris Jenner, insisting the row is unnecessary and rooted in royal protocol rather than personal insult.

The news came after earlier reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle privately asked Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner to delete images of them from social media following Jenner's lavish 70th birthday celebration.

The party, held on the eve of Remembrance Day in the UK, became an unexpected flashpoint when photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared on the Kardashians' feeds, apparently without the kind of careful vetting that usually surrounds royal-linked images.

Harry, now living in California with Meghan, was said to be concerned that the timing and presentation of the photos might clash with royal expectations and public sensitivities around the solemn holiday.

Remembrance Day is one of the most symbolically loaded dates in the British calendar, and Meghan was not wearing the traditional red poppy in the images, according to Star.

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The couple's reported request to have the photos taken down was framed by the source as an attempt to honour those sensitivities rather than snub Kim Kardashian or Kris Jenner.

The reality stars, however, were said not to have taken kindly to what they apparently viewed as an after-the-fact demand over content on their own accounts.

The situation has now left Lewis Hamilton, who is both a global sporting figure and increasingly entwined with Kardashian's world, in the middle of a delicate social stand-off. 'Lewis is very friendly with Harry,' the unnamed source told Star.

'He has a lot of time for him and Meghan, too, and he doesn't like that there's tension between them and his girlfriend. That's awkward for him, for one thing, and he also thinks it's unnecessary.'

Hamilton's Balancing Act Between Kim Kardashian, Meghan Markle And Harry

From the source's account, Hamilton is trying to play the role of mediator rather than choosing a side between Kardashian, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry. The 41-year-old driver is said to 'understand that Kim is protective of her mum' and felt that the removal request from the Sussexes came across as disrespectful.

Kris Jenner, as the family's long‑established manager and matriarch, is deeply involved in shaping how the Kardashian brand appears online, and any suggestion that her content be censored by outsiders is unlikely to go down smoothly.

Even so, Hamilton reportedly does not think the disagreement warrants a lasting feud. The source claimed he has tried to explain to Kardashian that Harry and Meghan were 'just trying to follow royal protocol and how touchy it is,' adding that Hamilton 'knows them both and is sure it wasn't meant as a snub'.

That line is crucial to his supposed argument, that royal life, even post‑Monarchy, comes with inherited scrutiny that outsiders tend to underestimate.

What makes the situation slightly more combustible is Kardashian's own reputed temperament. The same source described Kim as 'not one to let go of grudges easily,' a character note that will be familiar to anyone who has followed past high‑profile fallings‑out in the Kardashian orbit.

Whether that reputation is entirely fair is another matter, but it feeds the suggestion that any perceived slight to her or to Kris Jenner is more likely to be banked than brushed aside.

Kris Jenner's 70th, 'Photo‑Gate' And The Long Memory Of A Snub

The so‑called 'photo‑gate' sprang from what, on the surface, sounds like a mundane celebrity crossover: Harry and Meghan appearing at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party, Kim Kardashian sharing the moments with her hundreds of millions of followers. In the reality TV universe, such photos are currency. In the royal-adjacent universe, they can be diplomatic landmines.

Star's reporting focuses on timing and optics as the heart of the disagreement. Jenner's party was staged just before Remembrance Day, when British public life is supposed to tilt towards solemn remembrance of fallen soldiers.

For photographs of Harry and Meghan at a Hollywood‑style bash to be circulating online at the same time, particularly given Meghan's absence of a poppy, was arguably a headache they did not need.

From Kardashian's point of view, though, the logic may look different. Once a guest agrees to be photographed at a Kardashian‑Jenner event, the assumption is that those images can be used, shared, and mined for content. Being asked to delete them after the fact could easily be read as a public relations clean‑up executed at the expense of her own image control.

Hamilton, the source insists, is not prepared to let the frostiness solidify into something permanent. 'Lewis is working on her,' they said, claiming he would 'love to double date with her and the Sussexes at some point, so it's nothing he will let drop.'