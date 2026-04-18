Meghan Markle has been accused of 'seeking sympathy' after telling school pupils in Australia this week that she was 'bullied and attacked' online every day for a decade and was 'the most trolled person in the entire world,' according to a body language expert analysing the exchange.

The Duchess of Sussex made the remarks during a classroom visit on the couple's latest tour of Australia with Prince Harry, where the pair have been positioning themselves around themes of mental health, online abuse, and media scrutiny. Her comments, delivered to a group of young people, built on a long-running narrative that the online attention surrounding Meghan Markle since joining the Royal Family has often tipped into outright hostility.

Video of the visit shows Meghan speaking quietly but firmly as she recalls what she describes as ten years of sustained online bullying. 'For now, 10 years, every day for 10 years, I have been bullied and attacked. And I was the most trolled person in the entire world,' she tells the students, framing the experience as a warning about the corrosive impact of digital pile-ons.

The clip has since been pored over by critics and supporters alike. Among those brought in to decode the moment was body language specialist Inbaal Honigman, who was asked by Casino.ca to examine how Meghan delivered her claims and what that might reveal about her intentions.

Read more Meghan Markle Reveals the Deep Scars of Being 'Bullied and Attacked' Every Day for 10 Years During Australia Tour Stop Meghan Markle Reveals the Deep Scars of Being 'Bullied and Attacked' Every Day for 10 Years During Australia Tour Stop

Meghan Markle's Online Abuse Claim Put Under the Microscope

Honigman does not dispute that Meghan Markle appeared visibly moved as she spoke. In her assessment, the duchess' posture and facial expressions broadly matched someone recalling something painful.

'When Meghan explains how badly she was trolled, there are some inconsistencies in her body language that could be interpreted as insincerity,' the expert told Casino.ca, carefully couching the critique in terms of perception rather than proof.

Honigman notes that Meghan's shoulders are rolled forward as she speaks, a classic defensive pose more often seen in people trying to make themselves smaller in the room. 'Her shoulders are rolled forward, which suggests she is making herself appear smaller, perhaps to seem more vulnerable and relatable,' she explained.

Her facial expressions, too, seemed calibrated to the seriousness of the subject. The expert points out that Meghan's eyebrows lift into a triangular shape while she talks, a look typically associated in body language literature with empathy and emotional engagement. At the same time, a furrowed brow deepens the sense of concern.

'Her eyebrows are raised into a triangular shape, an expression often associated with empathy, while her furrowed brow conveys concern,' Honigman said. 'Together, these cues signal to the audience that she is sharing something upsetting.'

None of that, on its own, would raise many eyebrows. Public figures, particularly those who have been professionally trained for the camera, as Meghan was in her acting days on Suits, tend to have good control over how they inhabit a story of suffering.

It was Meghan's eyes, Honigman argued, that complicated the picture.

While on their visit to Australia, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle addressed online bullying. Harry commended Australian leaders for their recent ban on social media for those under 16 and Meghan spoke about the bullying she's experienced, saying she was "the most trolled person… pic.twitter.com/im4I9PkpML — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 16, 2026

Expert Says Meghan Markle Is 'Seeking' A Particular Reaction

'The inconsistency lies in her eye behaviour,' Honigman said, focusing on how Meghan Markle engages with her listeners in the room rather than simply looking down or away while describing something traumatic.

According to the expert, Meghan maintains strong, consistent eye contact with those in front of her, rather than letting her gaze drift. That in itself is not damning. Many speakers are coached to lock onto an audience to hold attention. But Honigman reads something more intentional in that sustained look.

Thanks third for posting about these pictures. The video from the DJs page no way there’s 300 women in there. You can even hear the noise. It’s not many. pic.twitter.com/ydIZHdinRN — Sabirah Lohn 💕🦕🦖 (@SabirahLohn) April 18, 2026

She argues that Meghan appears to be monitoring the room, as though 'checking whether they are engaged, relating to her, and accepting her account.' In Honigman's view, the duchess is not just reliving the experience, but actively gauging its impact on her audience.

Rob Shuter is claiming Meghan Markle will be paid $1M for the Australia gig



Is this the same $1M he claimed Meghan was paid by Balenciaga, only for it to be revealed she invited herself?



Which is exactly what Meghan has done again, invited herself to someone else’s event pic.twitter.com/X4sssJXzgk — MeghansMole©️ (@MeghansMole) March 13, 2026

A second detail stands out in the footage: a faint but noticeable smile flickering at the corners of Meghan's mouth, even as she uses language such as 'bullied' and 'attacked.' It is not a broad grin, but it is there often enough to complicate the sorrowful picture painted by her hunched shoulders and furrowed brow.

Look who is all brown today. And I don’t just mean Meghan’s outfit. Madame has chosen to be much more Nigerian today, but somebody forgot to tell that to her neck and back of her ears and the area of her hairline on her forehead. pic.twitter.com/kXZQ2yPzov — Duchess of Geeks (@DuchessofGeeks) April 14, 2026

'This, coupled with a slight smile, suggests she is not only recounting her experience, but also seeking a particular response,' Honigman said, summarising her reading of the moment. The conclusion she draws is blunt. 'Meghan appears to be honest, but with a clear intention of eliciting sympathy and support.'

'The speaking event which Meghan went to at the weekend didn't sell out...'



Royal expert Pandora Forsyth, weighs in on suggestions that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Australia tour could give a taste of what's to come from the couple in the future. pic.twitter.com/Pm5zLnEnWW — GB News (@GBNEWS) April 18, 2026

It is a familiar bind for Meghan Markle, whose every public word now lands on an already polarised landscape, particularly in the UK and Australia, where royal coverage is relentless. When she does not address online abuse, critics say she is ignoring it. When she does, others accuse her of centring herself in every story or using victimhood as a brand.

Meghan Markle pairs $26K Cartier watch with Dior to feed the homeless in Australia https://t.co/VoyVSJlciR pic.twitter.com/zX7yxKkBgF — New York Post (@nypost) April 14, 2026

Supporters would argue that a woman who has been pursued from palace gates to California cul-de-sacs is entitled to say she has been trolled, and that picking apart the tilt of her eyebrows is precisely the sort of scrutiny that fuels the problem. Those sceptical of the Sussexes' wider media strategy will see Honigman's analysis as confirmation that every appearance is layered with calculation.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan is keeping active during her Australian visit, by going on an early walk this morning.#HarryAndMeghanInAustralia pic.twitter.com/sNqUlxaaPn — Carmella (@Sussex5525) April 17, 2026

Nothing in Honigman's interpretation has been independently verified, and there is no objective measure of whether Meghan Markle was in fact 'the most trolled person in the entire world,' so all such claims should be taken with a grain of salt.