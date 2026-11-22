In a Saturday episode of Talking Feds, former federal prosecutor Harry Litman predicted that senators would present a Supreme Court reform proposal within weeks, following a Democratic midterm victory that shifted the political balance around the court.

Democrats are preparing to take control of the Senate, a shift Litman argued could complicate any effort to replace conservative justices with nominees chosen by President Donald Trump. He also expects renewed debate over the court's structure.

Supreme Court Reform Prediction Follows Midterm Results

Speaking to MeidasTouch political and legal analyst Ben Meiselas, Litman expected a legislative and academic effort to take shape before Democrats formally assumed control of the chamber.

'I think in about two weeks, Ben, mark my words,' Litman said. 'You're going to have a whole kind of combined scholarly and legislative proposal.'

He predicted that senators were 'going to, you know, really try to actually come to some consensus on what to do about it,' referring to the court's future. He identified no likely sponsors and outlined no specific reforms. His remarks remained a forecast rather than an announcement of legislation.

Supreme Court Justices Face Political Shift, Analysts Argue

Meiselas framed the election result as a setback for the court's conservative wing, particularly Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, whom the discussion identified as its oldest conservatives.

'Donald Trump's right-wing Supreme Court justices are living in their own worst nightmare right now,' Meiselas said. 'They were expecting the MAGA Republicans to keep the Senate.'

The remarks represented Meiselas's assessment of the election's implications, rather than a response from the justices themselves. A new Senate majority would influence judicial confirmation votes and the prospects for legislative proposals concerning the court. That political shift underpinned the analysts' discussion of the justices' future.

The analysts also considered the implications for future vacancies. Litman argued that a Democratic Senate would be unlikely to approve a Republican replacement if Alito or Thomas retired during the next two years. Litman dismissed the prospect of Democrats approving a Trump nominee, saying it 'ain't happening.'

Supreme Court Debate Turns to Alito's Warning

The conversation returned to a speech Alito delivered to the conservative Federalist Society the previous week. Meiselas recalled Alito warning that the judiciary was the least powerful branch of government and vulnerable to Congress.

Litman called the remarks 'really rich' and criticised the court for permitting Trump's administration to sideline Congress.

'He is basically lamenting and presenting Congress as this unstoppable force run amok,' Litman said. 'And of course, the story of the last couple years has been Trump and the administration repeatedly kicking Congress in the teeth, and the Supreme Court repeatedly letting them do it.'

For Litman, Alito's remarks suggested that the justice 'sees the writing on the wall' about the incoming Senate majority.

'Alito and Thomas' heyday, which has been with Trump and a quiescent Congress, is done,' he said. 'My best guess is after they leave the court, history will not be particularly kind to them.'

His prediction now turns on whether senators produce the combined scholarly and legislative plan he expects before the new majority takes office.