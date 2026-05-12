A striking claim circulating from filmmaker Dan Farah's recent interview has sparked intense debate in UFO and defence circles, with allegations that the Pentagon and related military programmes may have deliberately used nuclear activity to attract unidentified aerial phenomena.

The suggestion is not just that UFOs are being observed near nuclear sites, but that nuclear environments themselves may have been used as bait to lure them in for study. The claims raise serious questions about secrecy, risk, and how far governments may go in the pursuit of advanced intelligence.

Nuclear Footprints Said to Attract UFO Activity

According to Farah's interview subject, military and intelligence figures reportedly discovered that nuclear activity appears to draw the attention of unidentified aerial phenomena, often referred to as UAPs. The idea is that nuclear tests, submarines, and weapon systems create what was described as a 'nuclear footprint' that these objects respond to.

Farah explained that this observation allegedly led to a shift in behaviour within certain defence circles. Instead of simply monitoring UFO activity, some programmes are said to have created controlled nuclear environments in an effort to intentionally attract them.

The purpose, according to the claims, was to observe reactions and gather intelligence that could be useful in what was described as a broader technological race.

The most controversial part of the discussion centres on the suggestion that nuclear assets may have been deliberately positioned to provoke UFO encounters. Farah described accounts indicating that submarines carrying nuclear capabilities and surface vessels may have been deployed in coordinated ways designed to increase the likelihood of contact.

In these claims, the intention was not only observation but potential data collection. However, the interview also raised concerns that such tactics may have crossed into dangerous territory. It was suggested that in some cases, these efforts may have contributed to incidents or crashes involving unidentified objects, though no verified evidence was presented to confirm this.

Farah acknowledged the ethical and strategic tension behind such actions, noting that if adversarial nations were pursuing similar methods, military planners may have felt pressured to respond in kind to avoid falling behind.

Intelligence Officials 'Witnessed' Demonstrations

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The interview also included claims that intelligence officials were recently shown demonstrations of how UAPs could be attracted using nuclear-related methods. Farah said that individuals working on government-directed reviews of classified material reportedly witnessed these demonstrations first-hand.

According to the account, these officials were tasked with identifying what information could potentially be declassified following a presidential directive. During that process, they were allegedly introduced to techniques said to be capable of drawing UAP activity into observable range.

Farah further suggested that similar information has been circulating among certain members of Congress and defence-related circles, adding another layer of political sensitivity to the issue. If accurate, it would indicate that knowledge of these alleged techniques is not confined to historical speculation but remains part of ongoing discussions.

Claims of Remote Viewing and Wider UAP Research

Beyond nuclear-related allegations, the interview expanded into broader claims about unconventional intelligence programmes. Farah referenced historical projects such as remote viewing initiatives, where individuals were reportedly trained to describe distant locations using what was described as mental perception.

These programmes, including ones often linked to Cold War-era research, are frequently cited in UFO discussions as evidence that government agencies have explored non-traditional intelligence methods. Farah connected these ideas to modern UAP research, suggesting that some officials view the boundary between psychological phenomena and physical unexplained sightings as less clear than traditionally assumed.

He also referenced whistleblower accounts and anecdotal reports involving unusual encounters in remote regions, though again, none of the claims were independently verified within the interview context.