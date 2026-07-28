Melania Trump has maintained an unusually low public profile during Donald Trump's second term, prompting renewed questions about the first lady's limited public schedule after making only around 14 public appearances this year. While she has continued to attend selected official events, commentators say the contrast with recent first ladies has become increasingly striking.

The renewed scrutiny follows comments by journalist and media executive Joanna Coles, who described Melania's sparse schedule as a 'vanishing act'. Rather than disappearing entirely, Coles argued, the first lady has adopted a far more selective approach to public life than any recent occupant of the East Wing.

A Low Profile Draws Attention

Speaking on Inside Trump's Head, Coles said Melania's limited visibility has become difficult to ignore.

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'Very odd that she's missing,' Coles said. 'We really have seen almost nothing of the First Lady this year, which is why it was a surprise to see her.'

She estimated that Melania had made only around 14 to 16 public appearances this year despite attending several headline-grabbing events in recent weeks.

Those included appearances alongside President Trump at a UFC event, Fourth of July celebrations and the FIFA World Cup final on 19 July, where she appeared with their son, Barron Trump.

Coles contrasted Melania's schedule with those of recent first ladies, estimating Michelle Obama made between 100 and 150 public appearances annually, Laura Bush around 120 and Jill Biden more than 100 during her tenure.

Official Duties Continue

Despite claims that she has largely withdrawn from public life, White House records show Melania has continued to perform official responsibilities.

In March, she hosted a summit for first spouses representing 45 countries at the White House. She also previewed the annual White House Easter Egg Roll before attending the event, where she read to children gathered on the South Lawn.

Those appearances suggest Melania has not abandoned the traditional duties of first lady. Instead, she appears to have adopted a much narrower schedule focused on selected ceremonial, diplomatic and family events.

That distinction has become central to the debate surrounding her role. Rather than asking whether Melania is active, observers are increasingly questioning why her public engagements are so limited compared with previous administrations.

Business Ventures Fuel Speculation

Melania's low profile has also drawn renewed attention to her growing business interests.

Appearing alongside Coles, author Michael Wolff described the Trumps' relationship as 'the strangest marriage in the history of all presidential marriages'.

'They don't know what she's going to do, and they are afraid of it,' Wolff said, suggesting her independent business ventures have created an unusual dynamic within the Trump administration.

Financial disclosures released earlier this month showed Melania earned more than $17.2 million through her Amazon documentary project, book sales and NFT-related ventures. Separate reports estimated the Amazon documentary agreement alone was worth about $10.7 million.

The figures suggest that while Melania has reduced her public appearances, she has continued expanding her commercial profile outside traditional White House activities.

Building An Independent Identity

Communications consultant Chad Teixeira believes Melania's limited public schedule may reflect an effort to establish a more independent public identity.

'You can't divorce the Trump brand, even if you leave the White House,' Teixeira said. 'Donald Trump made Melania one of the most recognisable women in the world, but that also means she'll always carry that association.'

He argued that the first lady may now be testing whether audiences are interested in her own projects rather than simply her connection to the president.

'If these reports are true, this is probably the first real chance she's had to step out and see whether people are interested in her, rather than just the Trump name,' he said. 'The goal isn't to erase that connection because she never will; instead, it's to give people another reason to talk about her.'

A Different First Lady

Whether by choice or circumstance, Melania Trump's approach continues to distinguish her from recent first ladies.

Unlike Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Jill Biden, whose calendars were built around frequent public engagements, Melania has embraced a far more selective public role. Her appearances remain infrequent enough that each one attracts significant attention.

That approach has inevitably fuelled speculation about her place within the second Trump administration. The available record, however, suggests a first lady who has not disappeared so much as redefined how she occupies the office.

As long as Melania continues to appear only for carefully selected occasions while maintaining a largely private schedule, questions about her visibility—and about how she intends to shape the modern role of first lady—are likely to remain.