Former US first lady Jill Biden has revealed in her new memoir, The View From the East Wing, that Melania Trump repeatedly deflected questions about her son, Barron, during an awkward shared motorcade ride in Washington on the day of Donald Trump's second inauguration.

Biden's book looks back on her years in the White House with Joe Biden and includes a handful of sharply drawn moments with her predecessor.

The account of Melania Trump and how their relationship never moved beyond formal politeness lands in the middle of an already frosty history between the two families.

Jill Biden's Motorcade Memory Puts Melania Trump On The Defensive

The incident Jill Biden describes took place as she and Melania Trump travelled in the same motorcade during Trump's second swearing‑in, alongside John Bessler, husband of Democratic senator Amy Klobuchar.

According to a Washington Post report on 2 June, Bessler tried to make conversation by asking about Barron Trump and his experience at New York University.

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Barron, now 20, has largely been kept out of public view by his mother, and verified information about his education has always been thin.

Jill writes that Melania would not engage. Each time Bessler raised Barron, she allegedly veered off into safer territory.

'Melania kept trying to switch the topic to the weather,' Jill recalls in the book, as quoted by the paper.

An excerpt from Jill Biden's memoir about her frosty interaction with Melania during a car ride to the Capitol for the inauguration. Melania confirms Barron has a floor in Trump Tower, didn't make a lot of friends in NYU but has ones from high school, and he never wanted a dog pic.twitter.com/PUNVRbsOIa — BWT (@BWTLRK) June 3, 2026

It is a small detail, but a revealing one. In Jill Biden's telling, even the most anodyne curiosity about Barron was a line Melania Trump was unwilling to cross, not just once but repeatedly over the course of a single short journey.

Melania Trump has not commented publicly on this specific passage, so Jill's account remains one‑sided and, like the rest of any memoir, should be read as her perspective rather than a neutral transcript.

Melania Trump Questions Jill Biden's 'Concern' After Assassination Attempt

The memoir also revisits one of the few direct contacts between the two women since Joe Biden entered the White House. Jill Biden recounts phoning Melania Trump after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024, to check on her and on Barron.

She describes Melania on that call as 'polite and controlled as ever,' suggesting the same cool composure she sketches in the motorcade scene. There is no flourish, no hint of warmth, just a careful choice of words that implies distance.

Melania Trump, for her part, has already offered her own version of that moment. Speaking to Fox News in November 2024, she said she doubted Jill Biden's motives.

'I do question, however, whether Jill's concern was genuine, as a few days prior she referred to my husband as 'evil' and a 'liar,' Melania told the outlet. She went further, blaming the wider political climate and the language of Joe Biden's party for the violence.

'It was obvious that the onslaught of rhetoric from Democrat leaders and the mainstream media was so deeply embedded in our nation's consciousness it prompted an attempt to assassinate Donald,' she said.

The two accounts sit side by side uneasily. In Jill Biden's narrative, the call was a routine gesture of decency between political families after a crisis.

In Melania Trump's interview, it becomes another example of what she sees as Democratic hypocrisy, wrapped in concern on the surface but undercut by prior attacks on her husband's character.

Neither woman offers much detail about what was actually said between them on that call. Without a transcript or corroborating record, how the conversation felt in the moment is impossible to independently verify and should be taken with a degree of caution.

Inaugural Tea, Frozen Traditions And A Relationship That Never Thawed

Running through Jill Biden's memoir is the suggestion that she and Melania Trump were never going to be friends, and possibly never tried.

She writes that Melania did not invite her to the customary 'inaugural tea' at the White House in 2021, when Donald Trump left office and Joe Biden moved in.

That meeting, when it happens, is usually the stage‑managed image of partisan handover in the East Room, the kind of quiet pageantry Washington likes to cling to. In Jill's account, it simply did not occur.

When Donald Trump won a second term and prepared for another inauguration in 2025, Jill says she extended her own olive branch, inviting Melania to a similar tea. According to the book, the former model declined.

Taken together with the motorcade anecdote and the uneasy post‑shooting phone call, Jill Biden's portrayal of Melania Trump is one of a woman who keeps herself, and particularly her son Barron, behind a carefully maintained barrier.

Melania's own words to Fox News, in which she accuses Jill of insincerity and condemns 'onslaught' rhetoric from Democrats, suggest the feeling is mutual.

Nothing in The View From the East Wing so far indicates there was a dramatic bust‑up or a single moment that poisoned relations. Instead, if Jill Biden is to be believed, the distance between the two first ladies was built from a string of small refusals and clipped exchanges, played out in the back of limousines and at the end of carefully scripted phone lines.

Whether readers see that as a story of Melania Trump's fierce privacy, Jill Biden's quiet reproach or just another symptom of a bitterly divided political culture will depend on which account they trust more. The only detailed version of events on the record is Jill's.