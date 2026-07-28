Argentine President Javier Milei has alleged, without publicly presenting evidence, that the governments of Brazil and Mexico, along with the US Democratic Party, helped finance what he described as an 'anti-Argentina' campaign following the country's defeat to Spain in the FIFA World Cup.

More than a week after Spain's victory, Milei continues to argue that criticism directed at Argentina and its supporters was politically motivated rather than a spontaneous reaction on social media.

Speaking during an interview with Radio Mitre, Milei claimed the online backlash formed part of a coordinated effort against his government and its political ideology.

Milei Alleges Coordinated Campaign

"'It was the work of progressive minds who do not want the ideas of freedom to succeed,' Milei said, according to local media reports.

He alleged that Brazil played the largest role in financing the campaign, claiming President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's government contributed around 25% of the resources involved.

Milei did not provide evidence to support the allegation.

He later expanded the accusation to include the Mexican government and the US Democratic Party, suggesting the criticism extended beyond football and reflected broader ideological opposition to his administration.

Neither the governments of Brazil or Mexico nor representatives of the US Democratic Party immediately responded publicly to the allegations.

Racism Accusations Fed the Online Firestorm

The online debate intensified during the World Cup after Argentina faced criticism over alleged racist behaviour by some supporters, alongside longstanding online debates surrounding the country's football culture.

Separate conspiracy theories also circulated on social media claiming Argentina had received favourable treatment from FIFA, although no evidence has been presented to support those allegations.

Shortly before the World Cup final, actor Samuel L. Jackson shared a social media post urging Black supporters not to back Argentina, describing the country as one of the world's most racist nations.

The post generated widespread discussion online and prompted a response from Amnesty International Argentina, which acknowledged that racism remains an issue in the country while cautioning against reducing Argentina's society to a single stereotype.

Some Argentines who oppose Milei politically also argued that aspects of the international criticism unfairly portrayed the country as a whole.

Buenos Aires bookseller Pablo Torres, quoted by local media, described the volume of online criticism as a 'bombardment' against Argentina and argued that some countries criticising Argentina had their own histories of racial discrimination and colonialism.

Researchers Find No Evidence of State-Backed Campaign

Researchers who examined millions of social media posts following the World Cup said they found extensive international criticism but no clear evidence of a coordinated campaign backed by foreign governments.

Digital anthropologist Mercedes Máspero analysed more than two million posts and identified recurring themes and language in discussions about Argentina.

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However, she said the widespread nature of the conversation made it difficult to conclude that the activity represented a centrally organised information campaign.

Similarly, Natalia Aruguete, a researcher at Argentina's National Scientific and Technical Research Council (CONICET), said she had found 'no evidence of a large-scale coordinated operation.'

While Aruguete noted that Brazilian users were highly active in discussions surrounding allegations of racism, she said there was no publicly available evidence supporting Milei's claim that Brazil's government financed an organised campaign.

Political Debate Extends Beyond Football

Milei's remarks come as his government continues to face criticism over its economic reforms, including austerity measures, inflation, unemployment and political controversies at home.

Opposition figures and government critics have argued that the president's focus on the World Cup controversy diverts attention from domestic issues, although Milei has consistently defended his comments and denied using cultural controversies for political purposes.

Some Argentine commentators have also drawn historical comparisons with rhetoric used during the country's 1976–1983 military dictatorship, when officials characterised international criticism surrounding the 1978 FIFA World Cup as part of an 'anti-Argentina campaign.'

Those comparisons have been made by critics of Milei rather than by historians reaching a consensus, and opinions remain divided over whether the situations are directly comparable.

For now, Milei's allegations remain unsubstantiated by publicly available evidence. While researchers agree that Argentina became the focus of significant international criticism during and after the World Cup, independent analysts have not identified evidence supporting claims that foreign governments or political organisations coordinated or financed the online backlash.