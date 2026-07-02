President Donald Trump has reported a $10.71 million licensing fee tied to the Amazon MGM documentary Melania, a significant figure that emerges just months after the film's critical and commercial struggles. The payment, detailed in Trump's 2025 financial disclosure report released on 30 June 2026, offers a revealing glimpse into the high-stakes intersection of the First Family's media projects and Hollywood commerce.

The documentary, which was released in January 2026 to lukewarm critical reviews, was the subject of an aggressive distribution deal with Amazon MGM Studios. While the film, directed by Brett Ratner, faced widespread criticism for its perceived lack of depth, the financial reality behind the project tells a different story. According to reports from the disclosure filing, the licensing fee forms part of a broader revenue stream for the Trump family, further fueled by successful ventures in digital collectibles and publishing.

Trump Licensing Fee Surfaces In Disclosure

Melania is the self-titled documentary centred on Melania Trump and the period leading up to Donald Trump's second inauguration in January 2025. According to reports, the film, released by Amazon MGM Studios, follows the first lady in the 20 days leading up to the inauguration and was backed by a reported $40 million rights deal plus another $35 million in marketing.

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Trump's filing, as reported by Variety, lists $10.71 million in licensing income from the documentary in 2025. USA Today also noted that Melania Trump separately reported about $521,000 in licensing income from her 2024 memoir, while Trump disclosed $6 million in net earnings from 'NFTs and other collectibles' tied to Melania Trump.

The scale of the fee is striking, not least because it came from a film that critics have largely treated with a raised eyebrow and a sigh. Amazon's spend on the project, if the reported figures are accurate, pushes the whole thing into rather mad territory, the sort of budget that makes even a vanity documentary look like a prestige arms race.

Melania Documentary And Its Reviews

To recall, the documentary drew attention long before release because of the people behind it as much as the subject itself. According to reports, the film premiered at the Kennedy Centre in Washington in January, with Trump administration figures in attendance, while Amazon said it licensed the film because it believed customers would enjoy it.

Critics, though, were far less generous. Rotten Tomatoes' film page describes the documentary as offering 'great pomp and circumstance but little insight,' and the site's listed critic score for Melania sits at 10%, alongside a 99% audience score. That split has fuelled plenty of online chatter, because when the critics and the crowd diverge that sharply, people inevitably start asking whether they watched the same film.

One review described the documentary as 'paper-thin, superficial, and interminably boring,' while another called it 'a very expensive ad for the brand Melania.' Those lines tell you a lot about the tone of the critical response, even if they do not tell you much about the film's supporters, who appear to have embraced it rather more warmly.

Why The Fee Matters Now

The financial disclosure matters because it lands amid intense scrutiny over how the Trump family monetises its public profile. According to reports, Trump's filing also showed income from other sources, but the Melania licensing fee stands out for its size and for linking the White House orbit to a Hollywood-style commercial transaction.

The reported $75 million total spend on rights and marketing has already made Melania one of the more expensive documentaries in recent memory, and the box office performance has not exactly silenced the sceptics. Yet the audience score tells a different story, and that split has been part of the strange appeal of the whole saga. People love a culture war, even when it arrives wrapped in tailored coats and a glossy trailer.

Trump himself has repeatedly spoken up for the film, praising it as a success and calling Melania Trump a 'big movie star.' That kind of sales pitch is hardly subtle, but in this case it has been backed by a very visible cheque, and a very public debate over whether the documentary is journalism, promotion, or something awkwardly in between.

The real sting is not just the fee, but the fact that it now sits in the public record, where the numbers are harder to spin. For a project dismissed by critics as glossy filler, Melania has still managed to generate a substantial payday, and that, more than the reviews, is what will keep people talking.

As the documentary moves from its theatrical run to Prime Video, the financial windfall serves as a reminder that in the Trump orbit, commercial success is measured differently than in the traditional film industry. With the disclosure now in the public record, the narrative around the film has shifted from its quality as a documentary to its efficacy as a financial vehicle, a reality that the President has defended by touting the film's reach and his wife's status as a 'movie star.'