Melania Trump's choice to sit behind glass in oversized sunglasses at the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup final in New Jersey on 19 July has reignited long-running 'fake Melania' imposter theories, as social media users questioned whether the woman beside President Donald Trump was really the first lady.

The 'fake Melania' conspiracy has been circling the internet since 2017, when online sleuths began poring over photos of the former model and claiming that subtle shifts in her face, height and posture meant a body double was occasionally being used in her place.

It began as a fringe joke, something between meme and mild paranoia, but it has since hardened into a recurring online fixation that flares up every time an image of Melania looks even slightly 'off,' especially when dark sunglasses are involved.

Fake Melania Theories Revived By World Cup Sunglasses

The latest round of body double speculation erupted as Donald and Melania Trump watched Argentina face Spain from a private, bulletproof viewing box, where they were seated alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino and other dignitaries.

While the match itself was historic, with Trump becoming the first sitting US president to attend a World Cup final, much of the online conversation zoomed in on the first lady's outfit, rather than the football.

First Lady Melania Trump is attending the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey today.



FLOTUS looks patriotically stunning in a tan nylon tech track jacket by Thom Browne worn over a white Gap t-shirt, white Ralph Lauren trousers, and white Roger Vivier… pic.twitter.com/1EGnXGQ52c — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) July 19, 2026

Melania, wore white trousers, a white top and a tan bomber jacket, but it was the large reflective sunglasses that did the heavy lifting for the conspiracy theorists. On X, users posted close-up screenshots of her face behind the lenses and asked, sometimes deadpan and sometimes clearly joking, why she needed dark shades when she was behind protective glass and seated under an overhang.

One user demanded, 'Why is #Melania wearing dark sunglasses while behind protective glass and sitting underneath a over hang?' before adding the inevitable follow up: 'Is this the fake Melania with #Trump at the @FIFAWorldCup.'

Others dispensed with the question mark entirely. 'This is FAKE MELANIA,' one viewer wrote, while another urged followers to 'Look closely at Melania it's the fake one.' Some users fixated on her facial proportions, insisting they looked subtly different to older images, while others leaned on a long‑running in‑joke that 'fake Melania always wears sunglasses.'

A recurring punchline suggested Trump had 'brought fake Melania' to the World Cup, as if the choice of companion were as strategic as his political schedule.

There was mockery aimed at the president too. One widely shared post claimed the World Cup must be a 'big deal' because Melania was 'willingly sitting next to Trump for 2 hours,' a dig that doubled as a sideways nod to years of speculation about the couple's marriage.

Another user went further, suggesting she had been paid in advance to 'put a fake smile on and stand by her man,' the sort of snarky commentary that keeps this stuff alive far longer than any single photograph.

How The Fake Melania Imposter Theories Began

It can be recalled that the 'fake Melania' idea surfaced in October 2017, when social media users began claiming that a woman photographed with Trump did not look like his wife at all. One early viral tweet flatly declared 'This is not Melania' and accused the White House of going 'so far' as to use an actress on television, complete with side‑by‑side images for amateur analysis.

From there, the theory snowballed. Commenters pointed out that Melania, typically associated with towering stilettos, had suddenly appeared in flats on an official outing, which, for some, became another supposed clue that a stand‑in was at work.

Dark sunglasses, worn during several public events, including trips to US Secret Service facilities and disaster zones, were also treated as suspicious, the logic being that they conveniently obscured the eye area, which internet detectives consider crucial for spotting a double.

Television helped supercharge the narrative. On ABC's The View in 2017 and again in 2019, the panel spent segments debating whether a particular image of Melania looked like the 'real' first lady, with co-host Joy Behar saying 'some people think that the first lady is using an impostor' and admitting that one photograph 'doesn't look like her.'

Another panellist confessed she had sunk an hour into trying to work out if the rumours were true, effectively mirroring the obsessive way the story plays out on social media. Melania's then‑spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, later blasted the show's commentary as 'shameful' and accused the programme of laughing 'in the face of tragedy' by treating conspiracy fodder as entertainment while the couple were visiting victims of a natural disaster.

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Trump's 2019 Pushback Against Fake Melania Claims

This is not the first time Donald Trump has had to address the 'fake Melania' claims directly. In March 2019, after a visit to Alabama to survey tornado damage with the first lady, fresh side‑by‑side photos triggered another wave of theories that the woman in sunglasses beside him was an actress. The president hit back in a tweet that has since become the closest thing to an official statement on the saga.

'The Fake News photoshopped pictures of Melania, then propelled conspiracy theories that it's actually not her by my side in Alabama and other places,' he wrote, adding, 'They are only getting more deranged with time!'

Trump did not offer evidence that any outlets had manipulated the images, and news organisations have strongly rejected the idea, given that doctoring photographs would be a serious ethical breach. Still, the tweet crystallised the White House position that the rumours were, in their view, both baseless and politically motivated.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify online claims that a body double has ever been used in place of Melania Trump, and there is no credible evidence in official records to support the theory, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

What can be confirmed is that the conspiracy thrives on repetition. Each new photo, each slightly unusual angle or outfit choice, is folded back into a running narrative that has outlived Trump's first term and now trails him into his second.

So when the first lady walked into a World Cup box in 2026 in a simple white look and oversized shades, the reaction felt almost pre‑written. The memes were ready, the hashtag was waiting, and the idea of a 'fake Melania' sitting behind the glass took on a life of its own once again, regardless of who was actually in the seat.