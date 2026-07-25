The president was in the room when the picture of his most awkward Oval Office moment was named among the best political photographs of the year.

Getty Images photographer Andrew Harnik has won the White House Correspondents' Association's Award for Excellence in Presidential News Coverage by Visual Journalists for an image that captured Donald Trump standing motionless at his desk while a guest collapsed behind him during an event last November.

The award was presented at the association's dinner this week, and, in a moment loaded with irony, it was announced with the president himself seated in the audience.

The Split-Screen Image That Caught a Chaotic Moment

The photograph was taken on 6 November 2025, during an Oval Office event at which Trump announced lower prices for weight-loss drugs. As Eli Lilly chief executive Dave Ricks spoke, a guest standing near the Resolute Desk suddenly fainted, prompting officials including Dr Mehmet Oz, now the administrator of the Centres for Medicare and Medicaid Services, to rush to his aid.

Harnik's frame holds two realities at once. On one side, officials crouch over the stricken man; on the other, Trump remains upright and still at his desk, appearing detached from the commotion unfolding a few feet away.

The White House Correspondents' Dinner award for excellence in presidential news coverage by a visual journalist has been awarded to Andrew Harnik.



Last year, Harnik photographed Trump standing carelessly as an Oval Office guest suffered a medical emergency right next to him. pic.twitter.com/CNhkVvdFBm — FactPost (@factpostnews) July 25, 2026

The association's judges singled out exactly that contrast, praising the picture for documenting 'a true split-screen moment in real time' through 'sharp timing, layered composition and visual irony', and noting that the president's posture 'inadvertently echoed the statue to his right'.

The award carries a $5,000 (£3,754) prize and recognises visual journalists covering the presidency. Harnik, who also represents still photographers on the association's board, had earlier won the White House News Photographers Association's Political Photo of the Year for the same image, its judge Adam Scotti calling it 'perfectly captured, serious, funny, and endlessly compelling'.

An Award Announced With Trump in the Audience

The presentation produced its own piece of theatre. As CNN's Wolf Blitzer announced the winner and described the photograph as a 'truly striking image of contrast, skilfully captured in a chaotic moment', C-SPAN's cameras cut to Trump, who chuckled and threw his hands into the air, appearing to recall the episode.

It was the first White House Correspondents' dinner Trump had attended as president, and he used his own remarks to attack the press before the awards were handed out. The evening had already been overshadowed once: the dinner originally scheduled for April was disrupted by a shooting near the venue's security screening area, forcing the association to reschedule the event at which the awards were finally presented.

Other honours that night, according to the association's list of winners, went to Josh Dawsey of the Wall Street Journal for overall excellence in White House coverage, and to CNN's Kaitlan Collins and the Associated Press's Aamer Madhani and Zeke Miller for deadline reporting, underscoring an event that celebrated the press corps in front of a president who has spent his term attacking it.

Health Questions the Picture Reignited

Beyond the awards-night comedy, the image has become shorthand for a more serious storyline. Since it was taken, the photograph has been repeatedly invoked by commentators questioning Trump's physical and mental sharpness, with critics reading his stillness as detachment and supporters dismissing that as a partisan gloss on a split-second reaction.

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The original event also drew scrutiny for a separate figure. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was filmed leaving the room as the guest collapsed, prompting criticism, though a White House spokesperson said he had gone to seek medical attention for the man.

The guest's identity was not publicly confirmed, and early social-media claims naming him were later debunked by fact-checkers.

None of that context was the photographer's argument to make. Harnik's job was to record what happened, and the enduring power of the frame lies in its refusal to editorialise: it simply shows a room in which everyone reacted to a crisis except the man at its centre.

The Image Endures

Award-winning news photographs tend to share a quality of compression, folding a long story into a single exposure, and Harnik's does exactly that. It captures a presidency defined by spectacle in the one instant the spectacle slipped, and it does so without a caption's worth of editorialising.

For Trump, the recognition is an unwelcome revival of a moment his team would rather forget, replayed on a night meant to honour the very journalists he routinely derides. For Harnik, it is validation of an instinct that separates the memorable frame from the merely competent one: knowing that the story was not the man who fell, but the man who did not move.

The double recognition also arrived at a bruising moment for the trade that produced it. The White House News Photographers Association handed its top individual honour, Photographer of the Year, to the Associated Press's Julia Demaree Nikhinson, and its president used the ceremony to mark what the industry is losing, noting that the Washington Post's storied photo department had been disbanded in mass layoffs earlier in the year. Harnik's winning frame, celebrated twice over, stood as a reminder of what a shrinking press corps can still capture.

The president threw up his hands when the photograph was named; the photographer, who kept his still, walked away with the prize.