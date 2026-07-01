The baby name, Melania, disappeared from the US Social Security Administration's top 1,000 baby-name rankings after Donald Trump's first term in the White House, according to federal naming data reviewed by NOTUS.

The name briefly entered the rankings in 2017, the year Melania Trump became First Lady, but it has not appeared among the nation's most popular girls' names before or after that period.

The figures do not show why parents chose or avoided the name, and there is no evidence proving that political views influenced naming decisions. But the timing has drawn attention because Melania Trump became one of the most recognisable women in America during her husband's first presidency, while the use of her first name among newborns remained extremely limited.

Melania Baby Name Popularity Rose Briefly, Then Left

For decades, the name Melania was rarely used in the United States.

Unlike traditional names that have appeared consistently in Social Security Administration rankings, Melania had little presence in national baby-name statistics before Donald Trump entered the White House.

That changed in 2017, when the name appeared among the top 1,000 most popular girls' names for the first and only time in the available data cited by NOTUS. The appearance came during Melania Trump's first year as First Lady, when her public profile increased significantly through official appearances, media coverage, and White House events.

However, the increase was short-lived. The name fell out of the top 1,000 rankings after that year and has not returned since, according to Social Security Administration records.

The data mirrors a pattern seen with many names linked to prominent public figures. A political figure's visibility can sometimes bring attention to a name, but that does not necessarily translate into a lasting trend among parents choosing names for their children.

Opposes the Popularity of Trump's Family Brand

The decline of Melania differs from the continued visibility of the Trump family brand.

Read more 'Melania' Premiere Audience Reportedly Left 'Inspired' Despite Poor Box Office Returns, Producer Says 'Melania' Premiere Audience Reportedly Left 'Inspired' Despite Poor Box Office Returns, Producer Says

While Donald Trump remains one of the most recognisable political figures in the world, federal naming data shows that his wife's first name has not become a common choice among American parents.

The trend also appears alongside the long-term decline of the name Donald. According to Social Security Administration data, fewer than 400 newborn boys were given the name Donald in 2025, making it the lowest point in the name's recorded popularity.

However, the reasons behind these naming patterns remain unclear. Baby-name choices are shaped by a range of factors, including family traditions, cultural shifts, and changing preferences among parents. Government records track the names selected, but they do not record the motivations behind those decisions.

The White House did not comment on the figures.

Melania Trump's Public Exposure

Melania has remained a relatively low-profile First Lady during Donald Trump's second term, but she has made several notable public appearances in 2026.

She appeared alongside President Trump at a White House screening of the film Melania at the Kennedy Center in January, an event that brought fresh attention to her public image and personal brand.

In April and May 2026, the White House highlighted her involvement in several initiatives, including her 'Fostering the Future Together' programme focused on children's issues and statements on family-related causes. She also issued a rare public statement in July 2026 regarding a Supreme Court decision involving transgender athletes, using the moment to discuss what she described as the need to balance inclusion with fairness in women's sports.

Compared with previous first ladies, Melania's appearances have remained selective rather than frequent, reinforcing a pattern of a first lady who maintains a smaller public footprint unless necessary.