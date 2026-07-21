First Lady Melania Trump has found herself at the centre of a fierce online backlash after wearing an extravagant $2,600 (£1,941) World Cup outfit during Sunday's final, with critics branding the ensemble 'pathetically materialistic' for a sporting event.

The news came after the 56-year-old attended the July 19 match between Spain and Argentina at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium alongside her 80-year-old husband, Donald Trump. The highly anticipated championship saw Argentina lose to Spain in front of a packed, star-studded crowd, but social media attention quickly pivoted firmly onto the First Lady's wardrobe.

Read more Melania Trump Fury: Defiant FLOTUS Blasts 'Mean-Spirited' Critics Out for Attention and Cash Melania Trump Fury: Defiant FLOTUS Blasts 'Mean-Spirited' Critics Out for Attention and Cash

Decoding Melania Trump's Extravagant World Cup Outfit

For a high-stakes sporting event, the Melania documentary film-maker leaned heavily on American fashion designers to craft a sporty, albeit expensive, aesthetic. She paired a white Gap T-shirt and white Ralph Lauren belted trousers with a tan nylon tech track jacket by Thom Browne.

The jacket, which features a patriotic red, white, and blue striped collar alongside a stowaway hood, retails for $1,690 (£1,262) at Nordstrom. When combined with her $945 (£705) Belle Vivier Ballerinas, the visible components of her attire push well past the two-and-a-half grand mark, coming in at exactly $2,635 (£1,967). She finished the calculated look with oversized Aviator sunglasses, projecting a quiet luxury that sparked a very loud reception online.

Why Critics Labelled Her Look Pathetically Materialistic

Almost as soon as images surfaced on X, the social media platform became a battleground over her sartorial choices. Several users argued that the high-end designer pieces were simply too extravagant for a football match, noting the stark contrast between elite VIP boxes and the average fan experience.

One commenter did not hold back, writing, 'I find this account really annoying. Very shallow. And pathetically materialistic She's more than the clothes she wears.'

The criticism was wild, with another user bluntly dismissing the couple as 'embarrassments, all', while a third simply labelled them the 'corrupt elite at the World Cup'. It is a familiar dynamic for the Trumps, where even a routine public appearance inevitably turns into a cultural flashpoint.

Supporters Defend First Lady's Elegant Football Fashion

Yet, the First Lady's supporters were equally vocal in defending what they saw as a masterclass in styling. One defender argued that the jacket looked better on her than the original model, pointing out that the combination with her tan and sunglasses was 'perfection'.

Another frustrated fan took aim at the broader media landscape, questioning what sort of upside-down world we live in where such a dignified and classy First Lady is not gracing every magazine cover.

'Love her choices', another added, calling the khaki jacket and popped collar fashionable, youthful, and classy. Some even praised her for putting her best fashion foot forward at the 2026 World Cup, with one netizen remarking that she looked patriotically stunning in the Thom Browne and Ralph Lauren combination.

The First Lady, Melania Trump all-American 🇺🇸 look for the World Cup final.



She paid homage to the United States in American designers, with a sporty-chic look that featured a tan nylon track jacket by Thom Brown equipped with a patriotic red, white and blue striped collar,… pic.twitter.com/pkw5JaNNiT — CR 🌷 (@CarmenInUSA) July 21, 2026

Celebrity Spectacle Overshadows The MetLife Stadium Pitch

The fashion debate ultimately served as a strange sideshow to an evening overflowing with actual celebrity spectacle. The Trumps' attendance naturally commanded a massive share of the stadium spotlight, but they were hardly the only ones treating the New Jersey venue like a red carpet.

The VIP boxes were a veritable who is who of entertainment royalty, featuring everyone from Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and Rihanna to A$AP Rocky and Timothée Chalamet. Throw in appearances by Kylie Jenner, Matt Damon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, Victoria and David Beckham, Javier Bardem, Jon Hamm, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Dua Lipa, and Callum Turner, and it becomes rather obvious that the football was only ever half the story.