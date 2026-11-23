First Lady Melania Trump says personal space is important in her marriage to President Donald Trump, arguing that constant companionship can lead to 'nagging'. The 56-year-old discussed their relationship in Melania: The Series, which premiered in New York on Thursday, 19 November 2026.

Her comments followed more than two decades of marriage to Trump. The couple met in New York in 1998, married in January 2005 and have one son, Barron.

Speaking to director Brett Ratner, Melania described solitude as 'very important' and explained why she believes married couples should maintain their independence. Her advice drew on the relationship between her parents, who remained married for more than five decades.

Melania Trump Explains Why Solitude Matters in Marriage

Melania cited her parents, Viktor and Amalija Knavs, who were married for 56 years before her mother's death in January 2024. Reflecting on their relationship, she said couples should accept each other's personalities rather than attempt to change them.

'You need to let that person be who they are, and enjoy what they do,' she explained. She also warned that spending too much time together could leave partners feeling overwhelmed by constant attention and nagging.

Melania said the principle applied to her marriage to Donald Trump. 'I let him be who he is, and he supports me and let me be who I am,' she said.

The First Lady acknowledged that disagreements were normal in a relationship, while emphasising communication and respect for different beliefs. For Melania, that independence extends beyond marriage. She also described enjoying time alone and maintaining personal routines.

'I don't need to be all the time with people,' she said. 'I'm very happy in my own company. I always was.' Her comments appeared in the two-part documentary series, which became available on Prime Video on Friday, 20 November.

Melania Trump Attends New York Premiere Without Donald Trump

Melania attended the programme's premiere at Alice Tully Hall in New York City's Lincoln Center without her husband. She posed for photographs alongside Ratner, who also directed her earlier documentary Melania.

President Trump was returning from several days in Asia and did not attend the screening. The new series follows the January 2026 documentary, which examined preparations for Trump's second presidential inauguration in January 2025.

It also explores Melania's experiences as First Lady, including her relationship with Barron and her family's influence on his upbringing. Her father appears in the programme, while Donald Trump offers his own perspective on their marriage.

'She's very strong,' the president said, adding that his wife could be difficult to persuade during disagreements. He also maintained that the couple rarely argued and generally got along well.

Melania, meanwhile, discussed how she manages her public responsibilities while protecting time away from the spotlight. She said she was comfortable in her position as First Lady but remained selective about sharing her personal life.

'When I need my privacy, I have my private moments,' she said.