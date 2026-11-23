Summer Walker's dispute with Love Renaissance Records (LVRN) is increasingly centred on a question that shapes artist-label relationships: when a company helps secure and organise a tour, what share of the income can it claim?

In an amended answer and counterclaim filed on 19 November 2026 in Fulton County Superior Court, LVRN alleges Walker or her representatives approved budgets and expenditures for Chris Brown's 2025 'Breezy Bowl' tour and her 2026 'Still Finally Over It' tour. The label says Walker initially paid its agreed seven per cent share from the 2026 tour but stopped making payments.

LVRN is seeking damages to be determined at trial, legal expenses, and dismissal of Walker's complaint. It has not specified the amount it believes is outstanding. Its claims have not been proven, and Walker's allegations against the company remain disputed.

LVRN Details the Work It Says Justifies Payment

The label says it secured Walker's opening-act position on the 'Breezy Bowl' tour, negotiated her fee, arranged equipment and rehearsal agreements, provided staff and tour visuals, handled logistics, and advanced money. For the 'Still Finally Over It' tour, LVRN says it negotiated with Live Nation alongside Walker's lawyer and talent agency WME. It also claims to have worked on marketing, arranged merchandise through Amazon, helped prepare touring-team agreements, and advanced funds.

The amended filing says Walker or her representatives approved the budgets and spending for both tours. It states: 'In each instance, Walker or her representatives were advised of and approved all tour-related budgets and expenditures.'

That assertion challenges Walker's lawsuit, which accuses LVRN of diverting money intended for touring, recording, marketing, and merchandise, and withholding financial information. The label denies wrongdoing.

The 2021 Amendment Shapes the Contractual Dispute

The seven per cent claim sits against the background of a 2021 amendment to the parties' original 2017 agreement. LVRN gave up exclusive rights over Walker's touring, merchandising, and commercial use of her name and likeness. It also waived claims to certain ancillary income owed but unpaid before 9 November 2021.

The revised arrangement limited LVRN's share of ancillary income to opportunities it introduced to Walker or her representatives. The company's current position relies on its claim that it helped secure and support the opportunities connected to the tours.

The distinction matters because the amendment did not necessarily eliminate every payment claim. The court will have to consider the agreement's wording, the work LVRN says it performed, and whether the income falls within the rights retained by the label.

Interscope Case Adds a Separate $20 Million Claim

Walker is also pursuing a separate dispute with Interscope Records in Los Angeles. On 18 November, she filed a counterclaim seeking at least $20 million (£15.2 million), alleging the label improperly used and monetised videos, social media posts, and YouTube content she created independently.

Walker argues that her recording agreement gave Interscope limited promotional rights, not unrestricted control over those digital assets. She is seeking an accounting of the disputed revenue and other relief. Interscope has its own claims in the separate recording-contract case, reportedly seeking more than $50 million (£38 million) over alleged outstanding album obligations.

The two disputes involve different agreements and legal questions. In Georgia, the issue is whether LVRN can establish a contractual entitlement to tour income. In Los Angeles, the fight concerns Interscope's rights over Walker's recordings and digital content. Neither case has been resolved by a court.