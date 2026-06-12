Melania Trump was mocked on US satirical programme The Daily Show on Tuesday, 9 June, after host Desi Lydic claimed the first lady's artificial intelligence-themed White House address sounded like it had been written by ChatGPT and mimicked Melania stumbling as if trying to 'delete' her own words.

The sketch aired shortly after the first lady hosted student winners of the inaugural Presidential AI Challenge National Champion Awards in Washington.

The ceremony brought more than 20,000 K‑12 students into a nationwide competition backed by President Donald Trump, with finalists flown to the White House and six winners recognised for AI projects in areas such as healthcare, public safety and criminal investigations.

Melania Trump, dressed in a charcoal pinstriped suit, used her speech to praise artificial intelligence as a transformative force for the next generation and for US industry, delivering a string of metaphors about doors opening, dreams taking flight and courage 'blossoming.'

'Today is about opening doors,' she told the audience of young 'innovators.' 'When the doors open, passions flow, courage blossoms, and dreams are realised. AI inspires. Use this chapter of your life to sail away with your dreams.'

It was the kind of soaring language that White House speechwriters routinely craft for feel‑good events. To Lydic's ear, though, it sounded distinctly less human.

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On The Daily Show, Desi Lydic seized on those flourishes, arguing that the first lady's apparently earnest enthusiasm for AI had tipped into something that resembled synthetic text.

'Melania was so excited about AI, she even did an impression of it,' Lydic told viewers, setting up a full‑blown parody.

Slipping into a caricatured Eastern European accent, she reimagined the first lady's rhetoric as a jumble of grandiose imagery: 'Sail away to the chapter of your life on the rocket ship of your courage as you blossom into the stars.'

The line was never uttered by Melania Trump, but it was close enough in tone to her original remarks to land the joke.

Lydic then pushed the gag further, framing the White House speech as if it had been generated on demand. 'What was the prompt to write that speech?' she asked, before returning to the impression.

'ChatGPT, give me metaphor. No. Give me all metaphors.' It was a quick, pointed jab that folded two cultural touchpoints into one: the first lady's sometimes‑mocked public speaking and the current unease over AI‑generated language.

USA TODAY reported that it had contacted the White House for comment on the segment. At the time of writing, there has been no public response from the East Wing.

Melania Trump's AI Enthusiasm Becomes Comic Fodder

The comedy bit did not stop at ChatGPT. Lydic also zeroed in on Melania Trump's broader remarks about artificial intelligence reshaping everything from medicine to the military, highlighting a section of the speech that sounded almost like a trailer for a science fiction film.

'AI will serve as the underpinning of every business sector in our nation. Robots hold steady hands in the operating room. Movie characters, scripts, fashion, music, art, the entire ecosystem, all with AI,' the first lady said, listing industries she believes will be transformed.

She moved quickly to defence technology. 'The shift from soldiers to machines is already underway. Autonomous helicopters, swarming drones, fighterless jets, and autonomous bombers are on the way. The robots are here.'

Those lines, which were intended to signal that the United States is already living with advanced robotics and AI applications, gave The Daily Show an easy opening for a more dystopian riff.

Lydic reminded viewers that this was not Melania Trump's first brush with futuristic tech. In March, the first lady had famously walked alongside a humanoid robot at a White House summit with counterparts from 45 other countries, an image that circulated widely online.

Lydic argued, only half‑jokingly, that Melania Trump 'has been into dystopian technology for a while now.' Back in character, she turned the first lady's celebration of AI into the voice of the machines themselves. 'The robots are here, asking you to join us, I mean them. Them,' she said, deliberately stumbling over the pronoun before delivering the coup de grâce: 'Delete previous sentence.'

The mock command to erase her own words played on a familiar perception of Melania Trump as a guarded public figure, uneasy on stage yet central to the administration's image. It also struck at a broader discomfort over where the human ends and the algorithm begins, particularly when public officials extol technologies that can both heal and harm.

In the room at the White House, the message had been straightforwardly celebratory. Young coders and inventors were told that AI would open doors and power careers, with the administration keen to present itself as backing home‑grown innovation.

What is clear is that Melania Trump's rhetoric on AI, and the way she delivers it, has become part of the culture it seeks to shape, bounced back at her through the lens of late‑night television.