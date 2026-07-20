Britney Spears' son Jayden James Federline has publicly dismissed viral TikTok conspiracy theories that his mother was cloned, telling viewers during a livestream on 17 July that people could 'go to her page and see her right now' if they doubted she was alive.

The years of increasingly outlandish speculation about Britney circulating on social media, much of it fuelled by grainy videos, over-analysed Instagram captions and a cottage industry of self-styled online sleuths.

The latest wave of rumours has focused on the idea that the 42-year-old singer was somehow replaced by a clone during or after her 13-year conservatorship, a claim with no evidence behind it but millions of views attached to it.

In the recording of the livestream, Jayden sounded more exasperated than shocked. He described opening TikTok and being confronted with a wildly popular video peddling the idea that his mother was dead and secretly replaced.

'I hop on TikTok and I see this one video that has 1.2 million likes, and the caption is like, 'The biggest theory ever: Is Britney Spears still alive?'' he said. 'Like, bro, you can go to her page and see her right now.'

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He went on to urge followers not to treat likes as proof of anything. In his view, the Britney clone talk is a case study in how flimsy claims rocket around the internet simply because they are entertaining.

'If it has a lot of likes, they [believe] it. They don't even research it, they're just, Wow, yeah, it's crazy. I believe it though,' he argued, calling the theories 'ridiculous' and telling viewers to do their 'own research' before accepting conspiracy narratives as fact.

Clips of the livestream quickly bounced across fan accounts, where many users praised him for stepping into a conversation that has, for years, treated his mother less as a person and more as a puzzle to be solved.

Britney Spears Has Mocked The Clone Conspiracy Herself

This is not the first time Britney has addressed the clone claims. Earlier this year, she tackled the rumours head-on in an Instagram caption, responding with a mixture of sarcasm and sentimentality.

'A lot of people say I am a clone, I wish I was that interesting but no I'm owned by a little girl who lives within me. She is called Mini Me !!!' she wrote, adding that the alter ego 'actually has a real name' she prefers to keep private.

'I'm actually serious, I will let you guys meet her one day. Until then may we all look up and wonder about the real kingdom of heaven 💕!!!' she continued.

Taken at face value, it was pure Britney: whimsical, slightly opaque, and open to several interpretations. For conspiracy-minded corners of the internet, it became more fodder. For others, it was clearly an artist playing with the idea of persona rather than confirming anything supernatural.

Nothing in relation to these clone allegations has been independently verified, and there is no credible evidence to support the idea that Spears has been physically replaced. As with most celebrity conspiracy theories, what exists is an accumulation of selective screenshots, detached lyrics and visual quirks repackaged as proof.

How Britney Spears Became A Target For Clone Rumours

The clone narrative around Britney did not appear out of nowhere. For years she has been a magnet for speculation, much of it tied to her stalled 2005 project Original Doll.

The album was meant to be her fifth studio record before it was quietly shelved. Since then, a subsection of fans has treated its disappearance as suspicious, with particular attention paid to the unreleased track Mona Lisa. That song includes the line: 'She's the original / She's unforgettable / She wanted you to know / She's been cloned.'

Lifted out of a pop lyric sheet and reframed in TikTok slideshows, those words have been promoted as supposed evidence that Britney was tipping off her audience about her own fate. There is no documentation to support that reading, but as Jayden pointed out, online popularity does much of the work.

The long-running conservatorship that controlled the singer's financial and personal life for 13 years has added further fuel. When she retreated from public life, then re-emerged on social media with highly curated dancing videos and often meandering captions, some viewers jumped straight to the most dramatic explanation they could find.

More recently, the theory picked up another jolt of attention from an unexpected corner. During a discussion about celebrities on a podcast, Laguna Beach and The Hills alum Kristin Cavallari told listeners she believed in 'clones,' explicitly citing both Britney and Kanye West.

'I wholeheartedly believe what I'm about to say. I think there are clones,' she said, before focusing on West. She claimed the rapper had once warned that if he disappeared and returned looking different, it would not be him and argued that comparing older photos of him to newer ones showed 'it's not the same fucking person.'

'Don't cancel me, Hollywood!' Cavallari joked, insisting she believed her theory 'with every ounce' of her body and theatrically suggesting that 'the people who are going to come out are going to get killed.'

Her comments helped drag the clone narrative back into mainstream feeds, where it collided once again with footage of Spears dancing in her foyer and a fanbase still split between protectiveness and suspicion.

Against that noise, Jayden's intervention lands as a reality check, and a slightly weary one. Rather than indulging in the baroque fantasies that surround his mother, he is asking fans of Britney to do something apparently radical in 2024: open the app, look at what is actually there, and think for themselves.

Nothing in these cloning claims has been confirmed, and without verifiable evidence, they remain exactly what Jayden called them: theories on a screen, however many millions of likes they collect.