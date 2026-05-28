The View blames Melania for Donald Trump sleep deprivation after showing clips of him seemingly dozing off.

The View hosts called out the White House's claims that President Trump is in excellent health, citing evidence to the contrary. Trump posted on Truth Social on Tuesday after his routine physical and dental examinations at Walter Reed Army Medical Centre, stating, 'Everything checked out PERFECTLY.'

IS SPECULATION ON THE PRESIDENT'S HEALTH FAIR GAME? After Pres. Trump says his medical exam went "perfectly" while his social media team lashes out over health speculation, 'The View' co-hosts react. pic.twitter.com/JIxa3tXby9 — The View (@TheView) May 27, 2026

CNN medical expert Jonathan Reiner commented on Trump's health in response, noting his bruised hands and apparent drowsiness. 'The president has severe daytime somnolence,' Reiner said. 'He falls asleep very often. He's fallen asleep in the Oval Office on multiple occasions with people talking to him in the cabinet room, and I was concerned yesterday that he might have fallen asleep at Arlington National Cemetery during Memorial Day observances.'

Medical Expert Explains Donald Trump Sleep Deprivation

'Chronic insomnia is a severe illness. It can result in an increase in risk of dementia, decrease in cognitive effects in older people,' he explained. 'It's a real problem and the president appears to struggle to stay awake during the day. And I'd like to hear what the White House has done to evaluate why the president has this increased daytime somnolence and what they're doing to improve that.'

The View's Whoopi Goldberg validated Reiner's concern and the White House's evasive response, sharing screenshots of reporters with their eyes closed and claiming they're asleep. One image showed her co-host Joy Behar also blinking. Goldberg said Trump's camp is obfuscating the real issue by flooding social media with unfounded claims.

The View Blames Melania for Husband's Insomnia

'They must have been showing one of [Trump's] clips,' Behar said in response to the image. 'Just because your eyelids go down doesn't mean you're asleep.' The show proceeded to show short clips of Trump's 'long blinks,' something Reiner said was a cause for concern. 'Those are long blinks. Those are very long blinks,' Behar quipped. 'Melania must be keeping him up at night.'

Behar did not elaborate on the comment, which she evidently made in jest. Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin thought that was a valid point, however, asserting how Melania could help his husband get enough sleep at night.

'My concern with President Trump has been his overnight social media posts,' Griffin said. 'I find it deeply alarming. I think if it was any of our spouses, we would be like, 'Honey get some sleep. You don't perform well the next day.''

Donald Trump Addresses 'Sleeping' Allegations

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Trump has denied falling asleep during last December's cabinet meeting, dismissing photos of him with closed eyes. 'I didn't sleep, I just closed them because I wanted to get the hell out of here,' he told reporters. 'It got pretty boring. I don't sleep much, let me tell you. Some of them got me in a blink, and they took me at the close segment of my cycle.'

The president's physical condition has been a subject of ongoing debate for several months now, spurred by the initial photos of his bruised hands. During a televised meeting with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky last December, alarm bells rang when viewers noticed makeup being used to conceal the bruising.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has previously stated that Trump's hand bruising stems from 'consistent' irritation caused by his 'frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin.' Several months ago, the president received a diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency according to medical reports.

When journalists began to press Leavitt on whether his physician could provide further clarity on his condition, she responded, 'Unlike the previous White House, there is nothing to hide. Look, you see the president every day.' Leavitt concluded, 'He's moving, he's working. There have been no adjustments made to his lifestyle.'