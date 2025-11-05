In an interview published by The Irish Star, Jure Zorcic, who dated Melania Trump in the late 1990s, revealed what he described as her early ambitions to live in Europe's fashion capitals, rather than the United States.

According to Zorcic, Melania Trump had her sights set on cities like Paris and Milan. He recalled that she was drawn to the modelling and luxury lifestyle opportunities in Europe, and that the move to America was not her original plan — he said she 'dreamed of living in Paris and Milan — not America'.

From Slovenia to the Spotlight

Melania Trump, born in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, began her modelling career in her teens and later relocated to New York in the 1990s, where she eventually met Donald Trump and became the First Lady of the United States. Zorcic's interview offers an early-career perspective, suggesting a model who was ambitious and Europe-oriented before entering the US social scene.

Zorcic also said that at the time of their relationship, he had no idea she would become such a globally recognised figure. Referring to her aspirations, he added that she appeared to view the United States as one of many possible destinations, rather than the only goal.

Questions of Context and Change

While Zorcic's account offers interesting insight, it raises broader questions about how personal ambitions evolve and the role of agency and opportunity. Melania Trump's move to the US and subsequent marriage to Donald Trump in 2005 set her on a trajectory very different from the life she had in Europe, as described by Zorcic.

Modelling careers often involves strategic relocations and changing goals, and public figures' early statements may not reflect their later decisions. Critics of Zorcic's claim may argue that focusing on a personal anecdote may overstate its significance in a broader life narrative.

Why It Matters

The interview has sparked public interest because it addresses themes of identity, migration, ambition, and personal transformation. For Melania Trump — whose profile rose dramatically from Ljubljana to Manhattan to Washington DC — Zorcic's comments invite reflection on how her early life experiences may have shaped her path.

At a time when migration and aspiration dominate global debates, the story also reflects how individuals move across borders in search of opportunity, and how early dreams may shift entirely depending on relationships, career breaks, and personal decisions.

What Comes Next

While this interview is unlikely to alter major narratives about Melania Trump's life, it provides a fresh anecdote that media outlets and biographers may pick up. Further interest may focus on the modelling years in Europe, her decision to move to the US, and how her path diverged from early intentions to embrace the role of a public figure on a global stage.