Starbucks, Walmart and Target are all open on Memorial Day 2026, although Starbucks customers should still check local hours before heading out because schedules can vary by store. The holiday, observed on Monday, 25 May, has become a major shopping and travel weekend, not just a day when Americans check which services are closed.

Most retail stores will be open for business on Memorial Day, while post offices will be closed. Here's what to know. https://t.co/vxblfqatjZ — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 25, 2026

For many families, Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer. RetailMeNot data shared by Ziff Davis Shopping shows 54% of consumers plan to shop during the weekend this year, up from 36% last year, as buyers wait for deals on grills, outdoor gear, home goods and seasonal essentials.

What Is Open

Walmart is open during regular holiday hours, with TODAY saying most locations operate around 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time and USA Today confirming that the chain remains open for Memorial Day. That makes Walmart one of the easiest places to stop for groceries, household items and last-minute cookout supplies.

Target is also open. TODAY and ABC7 both report that the chain keeps stores operating during normal business hours, although exact opening and closing times can still vary by location.

Starbucks is open as well, with AOL reporting that most locations will continue serving customers during the holiday. Because store schedules can differ, customers are still advised to check the company app or contact their nearest branch before heading out.

Costco remains the major exception among large retailers, with ABC7, TODAY and several other outlets confirming that all US warehouse locations are closed for Memorial Day.

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Why It Matters

Memorial Day has become much more than a retail question. AAA says roughly 45 million Americans are expected to travel during the holiday period, with most travelling by car. That helps explain why coffee chains, convenience stops and major retailers tend to see especially heavy traffic during the long weekend.

The travel surge also overlaps with a major shopping period. USA Today reports that Amazon's Memorial Day sale runs through Monday, while other retailers continue offering discounts online and in stores as consumers look for seasonal deals.

Rising costs are also shaping shopping behaviour this year. USA Today says Memorial Day food and fuel prices are expected to remain elevated, making open retailers even more important for families managing road trips, cookouts and holiday gatherings.

Despite high gas prices, drivers aren’t expected to hit the brakes on Memorial Day travelhttps://t.co/eTAytM6ffj — The Hill (@thehill) May 25, 2026

The weekend is also one of the busiest grocery periods of the year. TODAY, ABC7 and USA Today report that chains including Kroger, Aldi, H-E-B, Trader Joe's, Publix and Whole Foods remain open, giving shoppers access to food, drinks and barbecue supplies ahead of travel and family events.

The Holiday's Meaning

Even with shopping and travel dominating much of the weekend, Memorial Day remains a solemn federal holiday. The Veterans of Foreign Wars says Americans should remember that the day is primarily about honouring military personnel who died in service, rather than sales events or summer celebrations.

The VFW and Farmers' Almanac both note that the holiday was created as a national day of remembrance, urging Americans to pause and reflect on the sacrifices behind the freedoms many associate with the long weekend.

That meaning also explains why some services close entirely. Memorial Day is an official federal holiday, so USPS operations are suspended and most government offices do not open.

What Is Closed

Banks are closed because Memorial Day is recognised federally, and USPS post offices are also shut for the day. ABC7 and USA Today report that many government offices and some corporate workplaces are closed as well.

FedEx is operating under limited holiday service, with most pickup and delivery operations paused and FedEx Office locations using modified hours. Customers are advised to check local schedules before planning shipments or store visits.

That means Memorial Day 2026 is not a complete shutdown. Federal services and financial institutions are largely closed, while many national retailers, restaurants and grocery chains remain open to support travel, shopping and last-minute holiday needs.

Best to Check

Even when a retailer is open, hours can still vary by location. That is especially true for Starbucks, grocery stores and smaller-format branches, where staffing levels and local rules can affect opening times.

So the short answer is yes: Starbucks, Walmart and Target are open for Memorial Day 2026. The wider picture is that the holiday now combines remembrance, travel and heavy retail demand, making it one of the busiest weekends of the year for both shoppers and businesses.