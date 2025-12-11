The annual holiday game for Starbucks Rewards members is back this festive season. The Starbucks for Life Merrython game has returned, giving players a new opportunity to get their hands on the viral 'Bearista Cup.' Here's everything you need to know, including how to join, play, and win.

The popular Starbucks for Life game has returned with its new edition, the Merrython, exclusively for Rewards members. The promotion officially began on 8 December 2025 and will run until 4 January 2026.

For the very first time, this year's game offers an interactive experience, placing members right in the heart of the action.

Players will embark on virtual journeys through four festive cities — Seattle, Milan, Tokyo, and New York City — taking part in a 90-second virtual run. They guide an avatar through the city, collecting items and red cups to rack up points. The more items collected, the higher the score climbs.

Each week, players start in a new city and receive a free Prize Play, which gives them the chance to win instant prizes such as handcrafted beverages, cake pops, Bonus Stars, and more.

On top of it, members who play the game weekly are also automatically entered into the sweepstakes for Starbucks for Life.

But there's more, during the weeks of 22 and 29 December, participants will also be eligible to enter a sweepstake to win Starbucks for a Year.

Prices Aside From the 'Bearista Cup'

An estimated 10 million prizes are up for grabs. Members have the chance to win free drinks, food, Starbucks gift cards, and Bonus Stars.

And if that excites you already, the most thrilling prize is the viral Glass Starbucks Bearista Cold Cup, which caused a frenzy when it was unveiled on 6 November 2025, leading to long queues at stores and even reports of scuffles among customers.

As reported by The Independent, Starbucks confirmed that approximately 600 Bearista Cups will be available each day until 4 January 2026.

But there's more, players can win a Starbucks for a Year and the ultimate grand prize, Starbucks for Life.

Once a prize is won, winners will receive an email with simple instructions to claim it. Each player can only win one of each prize type during the promotion.

How To Join, Play, and Win

To participate, players must be Starbucks Rewards members, so be sure to sign up before heading to the Starbucks for Life website, where the game can be accessed.

The game promises instant prizes, friendly competition, and fun virtual runs. Here's how to play:Choose the city and avatar. New Week, new city, showcasing iconic Starbucks landmarks in each location.

Collect Red Holiday Cups. Gather as many red cups as possible within 90 seconds. The more you collect, the faster you complete the run, the higher your score, and the better your leaderboard position.

Complete Menu Item Sets for Bonus Points. Collect all four featured menu items, such as breakfast sandwiches and lattes, to earn extra points.

According to Starbucks, there are multiple ways to win:

Earn points on every visit. Use a linked payment or scan your Starbucks Rewards membership to get an extra Prize Play. Collect up to two extra Prize Plays daily for more chances to win!

Tackle Weekly Challenges. Complete weekly challenges to earn extra Prize Plays, from sending a $10 e-gift card to trying holiday drinks or new protein beverages. See the latest on the 'Ways to Play' tab at Starbucksforlife.com.

Double Bonus Star rewards. Every Friday, Bonus Star prizes could be worth double!

But remember, the free Prize Plays must be used during the week they are awarded, while Prize Plays earned through weekly challenges or Starbucks visits can be used anytime during the Starbucks for Life Merrython game.

With so many prizes up for grabs and exciting ways to play, the Starbucks for Life Merrython is indeed the perfect holiday treat for Rewards members.