Most members of President Donald Trump's cabinet launched official TikTok accounts on Tuesday after the Justice Department determined that the restructured platform could be used by federal employees on government-issued devices. The clearance followed an opinion from the department's Office of Legal Counsel and comes after the app underwent significant ownership changes to address longstanding national security issues.

A White House official confirmed the coordinated rollout, which sees senior figures establishing presences on the platform used by hundreds of millions of Americans. The accounts will allow direct communication on policy matters and public engagement.

DOJ Opinion Removes Longstanding Restriction

The Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel issued its formal opinion on 16 July, finding that the current version of TikTok no longer falls under the prohibitions of the No TikTok on Government Devices Act enacted in 2022. Under the new structure, the platform is run by a joint venture majority-owned by American investors and operating independently of ByteDance.

Key modifications include a revised content algorithm and strengthened cybersecurity programmes designed to protect user data. Federal employees are now permitted to access and use the application on official devices, subject to any additional rules set by their individual agencies for security or efficiency reasons.

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This ruling lifts a restriction that had been in place for more than three years. The decision provides a clear framework for official use while maintaining safeguards where departments consider them appropriate.

Cabinet Officials Begin Posting on the Platform

Several cabinet secretaries and federal departments have already launched their official TikTok accounts as part of the initial wave of activity. Among the early participants are the departments of Transportation and Homeland Security, which have begun posting content to reach a broad audience.

Specific officials such as Markwayne Mullin and Sean Duffy have started sharing material aimed at reaching younger users who make up a significant portion of the platform's active base in the United States. The administration views the move as an opportunity to deliver official information directly to citizens without relying solely on traditional media outlets.

The Trump Administration Cabinet JUST HIT TIKTOK. 🔥



Don’t miss a second of the hype. See you there 👀 pic.twitter.com/1orRTcsCoZ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 21, 2026

A White House official indicated that the majority of cabinet members would establish accounts in the near term to support consistent messaging across government.

Restructuring Addresses Previous National Security Concerns

TikTok had been subject to considerable regulatory pressure in the United States for several years because of its original ownership by the Chinese company ByteDance. Lawmakers passed the 2022 legislation to prevent the app from being installed on federal devices due to fears that user data could be accessed by authorities in Beijing.

The recent restructuring involved transferring control of US operations to a new entity backed primarily by American investors, a process that included signing a deal in December 2025. These changes satisfied the conditions outlined in the legal opinion, removing the previous barriers to federal government use. President Trump has in the past highlighted the platform's value for political engagement and its potential to reach voters effectively.

The updated approach enables the administration to leverage the app's popularity for official purposes. The new accounts are expected to focus on government communications and public interaction as more officials join the platform. This development follows the resolution of earlier ownership and security issues that had restricted federal involvement with the service.