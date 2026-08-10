Donald Trump has once again found himself at the centre of a bizarre online storm after photographs showed extensive bruising across his arms during a golf outing in New Jersey.

The images prompted renewed scrutiny of the 80-year-old president's health, but social media commentary quickly took an even stranger turn when one post dragged Melania Trump into the controversy with an unsupported allegation about physical abuse.

There is no evidence that Melania caused Trump's injuries, yet the claim has added another layer to the intense speculation surrounding the president's health.

Trump Shows Bruised Arms During Golf Outing

Trump was photographed on Saturday at the LIV Golf New York tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Wearing a short-sleeved polo shirt, the president's forearms were clearly visible, showing bruises of different sizes as well as what appeared to be several scrapes.

He was also photographed with Band-Aids covering two fingers on his right hand while sitting in a golf cart.

The photographs attracted attention partly because Trump's hands have previously been the subject of repeated public scrutiny. This time, however, the bruising appeared to extend noticeably further up his arms.

The images quickly circulated online, prompting users to question why the president appeared to have so many visible marks. The Daily Beast reported that the latest photographs represented a departure from the more familiar bruising seen on Trump's hands.

Melania Gets Dragged Into the Viral Claims

As the images spread, some social media users moved from questioning Trump's health to making allegations about his wife.

One viral post stated: 'We knew it was elder abuse... the fact that Melania is allowing Trump to be president, but is she actually physically beating him? Look at his arm.'

We knew it was elder abuse… the fact that Melania is allowing Trump to be president, but is she actually physically beating him?



Look at his arm. pic.twitter.com/DHyrIPO8v4 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 9, 2026

The wording presents two separate ideas, but neither establishes that Melania Trump has physically harmed her husband. The first part is a political accusation about Trump's presidency, while the second is an unsupported suggestion about the source of his bruising.

There is currently no credible evidence that Melania Trump has assaulted Trump or caused the marks visible on his arms.

The unusual allegation illustrates how quickly genuine questions about a public figure's health can become exaggerated online. In this case, the bruises have been photographed and are real, but their appearance does not provide evidence of who caused them.

Trump Has Previously Explained His Bruising

The White House has previously attributed bruising on his hands to frequent handshaking combined with aspirin use. Trump's physician has described the hand bruising as benign and linked it to minor soft tissue irritation and aspirin taken for cardiovascular prevention.

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Trump has also said he takes a relatively high dose of aspirin, which can increase the likelihood of bruising because it affects blood clotting. Medical experts have noted that aspirin can make bruising more likely, although the appearance of a particular bruise cannot establish its precise cause.

The president has also been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition associated with swelling in the lower legs. His physician has nevertheless said that Trump remains in excellent health and is fit to perform his presidential duties.