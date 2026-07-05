Meta Platforms' promise to be a 'good neighbour' at its nearly $800 million data centre campus in Cheyenne, Wyoming is under scrutiny after wastewater from its construction contractor was linked to a rare, metal‑resistant bacterium that shut the city's reclaimed water programme for months and forced permanent tightening of industrial discharge rules.

Routine monitoring in February detected Cupriavidus gilardii, an uncommon environmental bacterium, in Cheyenne's wastewater system. The city's Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) traced the discharge to Goat Systems LLC, a contractor working on Meta's campus, revoked the company's industrial discharge privileges on 24 March and later barred wastewater from data centre fill‑and‑flush and closed‑loop cooling operations from entering the municipal sewer. Drinking water was not affected.

Meta has repeatedly said it aims to be 'a good neighbor in the communities we serve', stressing water stewardship and local partnerships when announcing the Cheyenne project. The contamination, the months‑long suspension of the reclaimed water programme and the city's policy changes all took place during construction of the new campus.

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Rare Bacterium Found In Data Centre Wastewater

The wastewater in question came from fill‑and‑flush operations used during construction to remove welding residue, pipe scale and other debris from closed‑loop cooling systems before they enter service.

Frank Strong, director of the Board of Public Utilities, said routine testing identified Cupriavidus gilardii, a rare environmental bacterium that interfered with the city's water reclamation process. As a precaution, officials suspended the reclaimed water system, which supplies non‑potable water for irrigation, while treatment facilities were cleaned, monitored and tested. Follow‑up testing later confirmed the bacterium had been eliminated.

The Board also issued Goat Systems a Significant Noncompliance notice, finding the discharge caused 'pass through and interference' at the city's treatment facilities, before revoking the contractor's industrial discharge permit on 24 March.

Meta and Contractor Respond to Discharge Probe

Meta said Fortis, its general contractor, immediately stopped discharging industrial wastewater after the Board notified it of the findings.

'Meta is supporting the efforts of our general contractor, Fortis, to resolve this issue with the City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities,' a spokesperson told the Wyoming News.

'When the board shared that it found a substance in the city's wastewater, not public drinking water, Fortis immediately stopped discharging industrial wastewater and began hauling it offsite.'

The spokesperson said independent environmental testing commissioned by Fortis found no trace of the bacterium and said Meta would continue working with the city while remaining 'committed to being a good neighbor in Cheyenne, including through the protection of local water resources'.

Policy Tightened After Reclaimed Water Shutdown

The contamination prompted a permanent change to Cheyenne's wastewater policy.

The Board of Public Utilities said it will no longer accept wastewater generated during fill‑and‑flush or closed‑loop cooling operations through the municipal sewer system. Contractors must instead collect, store and dispose of the wastewater separately.

City officials commented on the incident after the investigation concluded. Councilman Pete Laybourn called it 'a very, very unpleasant surprise' that 'complicates matters', while Mayor Patrick Collins described it as 'a disappointment to everyone involved' and praised utility staff for restoring the reclaimed water programme.

The new policy means wastewater from fill‑and‑flush and closed‑loop cooling work at future data centre projects will no longer be permitted to enter Cheyenne's municipal sewer system.