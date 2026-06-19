Speaking at a city council meeting is usually seen as an act of civic participation. But for three Amazon software engineers, their decision to publicly support stricter rules on data centres has allegedly resulted in an internal company investigation.

The employees claim Amazon questioned whether they improperly represented the company while expressing their personal political views, leading them to file a complaint accusing the tech giant of unlawful retaliation under Seattle's civil rights protections.

Employees Say Public Comments Triggered Investigation

The dispute began earlier this month when five current Amazon employees appeared before the Seattle City Council to urge officials to introduce stronger regulations for data centres.

The workers spoke as members of Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, a long-running employee collective that campaigns for stronger environmental action within the company. During their remarks, they raised concerns about the growing environmental impact of artificial intelligence infrastructure, including electricity use, water consumption and the wider effects of expanding data centre construction.

Soon after the public meetings, three of the speakers, Patrick Schloesser, Darius Irani and Liesel Wigand, said they were separately called into virtual meetings with Amazon's employee relations team.

According to the employees, they were informed that the company had opened an internal investigation into whether they had presented themselves as Amazon spokespersons without obtaining prior approval. Schloesser said he was told the investigation could potentially lead to dismissal, describing the experience as both unexpected and deeply unsettling.

Amazon Defends Its Decision To Review The Case

Amazon has rejected claims that it is retaliating against employees for expressing political opinions.

Company spokesperson Margaret Callahan said the investigation centres on how the employees represented themselves during their public appearances rather than the views they expressed.

According to Amazon, the company became concerned that the employees may have appeared to be speaking in their capacity as Amazon workers rather than solely as private citizens. Callahan also stated that Amazon does not tolerate retaliation and confirmed that, while the investigation remains ongoing, the company currently has no plans to dismiss the employees involved.

The three engineers strongly dispute that position. They insist they never claimed to represent Amazon and believe no reasonable person could have interpreted their remarks as official company statements.

Instead, they argue they were simply exercising their right to participate in local democratic discussions on an issue they believe directly affects Seattle's future.

Workers Turn To Seattle Civil Rights Office

In response to the investigation, the three employees have jointly filed a complaint with Seattle's Office for Civil Rights.

The complaint alleges Amazon is attempting to intimidate workers and discourage them from expressing their personal political beliefs outside the workplace.

Their legal adviser, Abby Lawlor, said Seattle has some of the strongest protections in the United States against workplace discrimination based on political beliefs and organisational membership.

Lawlor argued that employees should be free to engage in public policy debates without fearing disciplinary action from their employer. The complaint asks city officials to examine whether Amazon's actions violate local civil rights laws protecting political expression.

The employees also claim the company has a history of discouraging collective action, pointing to previous disputes involving warehouse staff and environmental campaigners. They believe the investigation sends a chilling message to workers who may wish to speak publicly about issues linked to the technology industry.

Data Centers As A Growing Political Issue

Rapid growth in artificial intelligence has driven demand for larger computing facilities, many of which consume significant amounts of electricity and water. Supporters argue these projects create jobs and attract investment, while critics say stronger environmental safeguards are needed before further expansion takes place.

Although Amazon does not currently have a proposed data centre project within Seattle itself, the employees urged councillors to adopt regulations that would apply to future developments across the city.

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Their proposals included encouraging renewable energy, more efficient cooling systems and stronger environmental standards for operators.

Following weeks of public comment, including support from residents and campaign groups, the Seattle City Council unanimously approved a one-year emergency moratorium on new data centre construction. The temporary pause will allow officials to develop permanent rules governing future projects.