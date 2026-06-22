More than 140 people fell ill after a parasite contaminated drinking water in Devon, triggering one of the most serious public health incidents to hit a UK water supplier in recent years. Now, the former chief executive of the company at the centre of the crisis has been awarded a £270,000 bonus after an earlier decision to withhold the payment was reversed.

Susan Davy, the former chief executive of Pennon, the parent company of South West Water, received the payout despite continuing scrutiny over the cryptosporidium outbreak that disrupted daily life for thousands of residents in and around Brixham.

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Fallout From The Brixham Water Crisis

The outbreak emerged in May 2024 when cryptosporidium, a microscopic parasite that causes severe gastrointestinal illness, entered the drinking water network serving parts of south Devon.

More than 140 confirmed cases of illness were recorded during the incident, while 17,000 households were advised to boil their water before use for nearly two months.

Businesses were also affected, bottled water distribution centres were established, and local communities faced weeks of uncertainty as investigators worked to identify the source of contamination.

Regulators later concluded that the outbreak stemmed from failures within the water network. According to the Drinking Water Inspectorate, animal faeces entered the supply system through a faulty air valve on agricultural land, allowing cryptosporidium to contaminate drinking water.

South West Water subsequently pleaded guilty to supplying water unfit for human consumption under the Water Industry Act 1991. Earlier this month, Exeter Magistrates' Court imposed a record £1.853 million fine, the largest ever handed down for a drinking water offence in England and Wales.

Judge Stuart Smith described the company's failings as a 'serious failure' and pointed to what he called a 'systemic failure of governance' within the organisation.

Board Reverses Earlier Bonus Decision

Amidst the issue, Pennon's decision to restore Davy's bonus has drawn fresh attention.

According to reports, the company's board initially opted to withhold the award following the Brixham crisis. That position later changed after regulators clarified how new executive pay rules would be applied across the sector.

The £270,000 payment relates to the 2024-25 financial year. Davy has also reportedly received a further bonus worth £87,000 for 2025-26. Combined with salary, pension contributions and share awards, her overall remuneration package exceeded £1 million during the period.

The payout comes as water companies across England and Wales face mounting criticism over pollution incidents, infrastructure failures and rising customer bills.

Growing Scrutiny Of Water Industry Pay

The controversy lands amid a broader effort by regulators to tighten oversight of executive rewards.

Ofwat recently gained expanded powers allowing it to block bonuses in certain circumstances, including serious environmental breaches and major operational failures. The regulator has said it has already prevented millions of pounds in executive bonus payments across the industry under the new framework.

Pennon maintains that Davy's bonuses were funded at group level rather than through South West Water itself and therefore were not paid directly by customers. The company has argued that it delayed its decision until regulatory guidance became clearer.

The Brixham outbreak remains a potent example of the challenges confronting Britain's water sector. Hundreds of residents reported illness during the incident, while regulators found shortcomings in the company's management of critical infrastructure.

Since the outbreak, South West Water has installed additional treatment measures, including ultraviolet disinfection systems and enhanced filtration designed to prevent a similar incident from occurring again.