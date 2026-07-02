An Oregon card shop has temporarily suspended its weekly Yu-Gi-Oh! tournaments after repeated complaints about players' personal hygiene, with organisers saying the issue had become serious enough to damage the store's reputation.

Chronos Games & Gifts, based in Beaverton, announced that its local Yu-Gi-Oh! events would be paused for one week following multiple customer complaints, poor online reviews and reports of players mistreating the shop's toilets.

The decision quickly went viral after the store's statement was shared across social media, sparking widespread debate about hygiene standards at competitive trading card game events.

Why Card Shop Suspended its Yu-Gi-Oh! Tournaments

In a message posted to its Discord server, Chronos Games & Gifts explained that the temporary suspension was necessary after repeated hygiene-related issues.

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'We regret to inform you that there will be a one-week suspension in our local events,' the store wrote.

It added that it had received 'multiple bad reviews because of poor hygiene' and also cited players 'mistreating the restrooms' as another reason for pausing the tournaments.

The shop urged attendees to follow official Konami tournament guidelines and report anyone who failed to meet them.

The announcement quickly spread beyond the Yu-Gi-Oh! community, with thousands of users commenting on social media and sharing their own experiences of unpleasant body odour at gaming tournaments.

Does Yu-Gi-Oh! Have Hygiene Rules?

Yes. Although the announcement surprised many people outside the gaming community, Konami has included personal hygiene requirements in its official tournament policy for several years.

The company's Tournament Policy states that players are expected to arrive clean and wear clean clothing. It warns that competitors who neglect personal hygiene to the point that it negatively affects others may be asked to correct the issue before being allowed to continue participating.

The policy was strengthened in 2019 after long-standing complaints from tournament organisers about body odour disrupting competitive events.

How Did Social Media React?

The story prompted thousands of reactions online, with many current and former trading card players saying the issue has existed for years.

Some users praised the Oregon shop for taking action, arguing that poor hygiene discourages newcomers from attending local tournaments. Others shared stories of leaving events early because the smell inside venues had become overwhelming.

Several players also pointed out that similar hygiene rules exist at tournaments for other trading card games, including Magic: The Gathering, suggesting the problem is not unique to Yu-Gi-Oh!

What Happens Next?

The suspension is expected to last one week while the store addresses the complaints and reminds players of its expectations regarding cleanliness and respect for the venue.

It remains unclear whether additional measures will be introduced before tournaments resume, but the incident has once again highlighted an issue that many competitive trading card communities have discussed for years.

For now, the temporary shutdown serves as a reminder that tournament etiquette extends beyond knowing the rules of the game. Organisers hope that by enforcing basic hygiene standards, future events will provide a more welcoming environment for both regular competitors and first-time players alike.