Delta Pilots Report Terrifying 'Big Bang' After Chicago Plane Fireworks Strike Disrupts America250 Celebration

A Delta Air Lines jet was struck by a firework as it descended into Chicago on America's 250th Independence Day, with pilots telling air traffic control they 'definitely felt a big bang'. The aircraft, carrying 52 passengers and six crew, landed safely moments later without declaring an emergency.

The incident forms part of a broader pattern of aviation disruption tied to the nationwide America250 celebrations on 4 July 2026, which also saw flight suspensions in Washington, DC. Chicago police have since said the firework caused only minor paint damage to the plane's exterior, though Delta's own post-landing inspection found no damage requiring further action.

Pilots Describe Impact Moments Before Touchdown

Delta Flight 1076, travelling from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, was struck at around 20:30 local time on Saturday as it approached Chicago Midway International Airport at roughly 200 feet, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Air traffic controllers had already warned the crew of the risk moments earlier, telling them: 'Delta 1076... use caution, there are multiple homes near the approach end shooting off fireworks.'

Shortly afterwards, the flight crew radioed back: 'We just had a firework hit our plane. We're just hoping it was just a mortar that went off underneath, but definitely felt the big bang.' Air traffic control responded that there had been 'multiple reports' from other aircraft and that the city had been made aware, adding that Chicago police would be notified.

The Airbus A319 continued its approach and landed safely, taxiing to the gate without further incident. Delta confirmed no injuries were reported among those on board.

ATC Communication: A Delta Air Lines A319 aircraft operating flight 1076 was reportedly hit by a firework while landing at Chicago’s Midway International Airport on Saturday, the Fourth of July (just before 8:40 p.m. Central).



Delta Air Lines Flight 1076, which was flying from… pic.twitter.com/Bpjr2AJxzM — FL360aero (@fl360aero) July 5, 2026

FAA Opens Review as Airline Inspects Aircraft

The FAA confirmed in a statement that 'Delta Air Lines Flight 1076 landed safely at Chicago Midway International Airport around 8:30 p.m. local time on Saturday, July 4', adding that further enquiries should be directed to local authorities and the airline. The agency is understood to be reviewing the incident as part of its standard process for reports of aircraft struck by foreign objects during flight.

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Delta said the aircraft had 'reportedly made contact with a firework while on descent' and confirmed the plane remained under evaluation into Sunday to check for any mechanical damage. Chicago police, who inspected the aircraft after it reached the gate, said the strike had caused only minor paint damage to the exterior, a visual assessment separate from Delta's own technical inspection, which found no damage requiring further action.

Direct firework strikes on commercial aircraft remain uncommon, with most reported incidents involving fireworks detonating near an aircraft rather than making contact with it. Officials note that such incidents are still treated seriously, given the risk of debris on runways and the potential for flight crews to be startled or momentarily blinded during the critical approach and landing phase.

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A319 arriving from Atlanta to Chicago Midway reported being struck by a firework during its approach on July 4. In ATC audio, the crew tell the tower, “We just had a firework hit our plane,” before later adding they heard a bang on the aircraft and would… pic.twitter.com/UvKw4yi46Y — Flightdrama (@flightdrama) July 5, 2026

Incident Adds to Wider America250 Flight Disruption

The Chicago strike came amid a wider day of aviation disruption tied to the America250 anniversary events. Flights were suspended around midday on Saturday at airports near Washington, DC, to allow for military flyovers of the National Mall as part of the capital's own 250th anniversary celebrations. Flights were also halted at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport ahead of the fireworks display staged later that evening in the capital.

Aviation safety officials say the risk period for such incidents typically spikes each year around the Independence Day holiday, when unregulated firework displays are common near residential areas beneath approach paths.

For the passengers aboard Flight 1076, a night meant to mark America's 250th birthday instead ended with an unexpected scare, and a plane grounded for inspection rather than a celebration in the sky.