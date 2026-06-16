A dispute over a luxury Los Angeles mansion has exposed growing tensions between the booming creator economy and residents who say their quiet neighbourhood is being transformed NSFW (not-safe-for-work) without their consent.

Neighbours in Encino claim a multimillion-dollar property linked to an adult content creator management company has become a source of litter, beer bottles, alcohol, used condoms, and scantily-dressed women.

The controversy centres on a 16,553-square-foot mansion on Weddington Street in Encino, an affluent San Fernando Valley neighbourhood known for its high-value homes and family-oriented residential streets.

The mansion is owned by Andy Bachman, chief executive of Creators Inc., a company that manages online content creators.

Residents allege the property is being used as a filming base for creators producing content for subscription platform OnlyFans, although the home's owner disputes claims that adult material is being made there.

Residents Say Problems Extend Beyond The Property Line

Several neighbours told local broadcasters they have become increasingly frustrated by activity around the mansion, describing what they see as a steady flow of influencers and content creators arriving at the home.

One resident, who spoke anonymously, claimed women dressed in revealing outfits have regularly been visible from the street and front garden areas. Others alleged that parties and gatherings have left rubbish scattered beyond the property's boundaries.

'There's trash left behind and beer bottles and alcohol cans and we've actually found condoms, used condoms at the side of our house,' one resident told NBC Los Angeles.

What makes the dispute particularly charged is that residents argue the alleged activity is affecting surrounding homeowners rather than remaining confined to private property. Some have also raised concerns about the home's proximity to community institutions, including the Armenian Holy Martyrs Ferrahian Church and a high school attended by local families.

Another neighbour said residents have observed what they believed were concealed weapons on the premises, though no evidence has emerged publicly to substantiate those claims.

Swatting Incident Added To Community Anxiety

Tensions escalated further after an apparent swatting incident at the property earlier this year.

In April, Los Angeles police officers responded to reports of an armed man at a mansion associated with content creator agency, Creators Inc. Officers searched before determining the emergency call was false.

Authorities treated the incident as a suspected swatting attack, a dangerous prank in which false reports are made to trigger an armed police response.

While the swatting call was not connected to any wrongdoing by the occupants, neighbours have cited the incident as evidence that the home's profile has altered the character of the area.

Residents are questioning whether a property operating as a hub for commercial content creation belongs in a residential neighbourhood.

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Owner Rejects Allegations

Bachman has acknowledged that content is filmed at the property but strongly rejects suggestions that it functions as an adult-content production house.

He has also pushed back against accusations that the operation is creating a nuisance for neighbours.

'We've got some neighbors who, I think, find possibly the OnlyFans space misunderstood, and it's just a little bit prejudicial,' Bachman told NBC Los Angeles.

He maintains the property is his personal residence and says activities conducted there comply with applicable laws.

Bachman has also argued that assumptions about the creator industry are driving much of the backlash. According to him, perceptions surrounding platforms such as OnlyFans have contributed to misunderstandings about what actually occurs at the home.

But residents remain unconvinced and some point to corporate branding allegedly displayed at the property and on vehicles entering the site as evidence that business activities are taking place in what is zoned as a residential area.

The dispute reflects a broader challenge facing cities across California as digital content businesses increasingly operate from luxury homes rather than traditional commercial premises.

Large properties have become attractive locations for influencers, online personalities and creator agencies seeking space for filming, events and collaborations. Bachman insists the criticism is misplaced.