The U.S. EPA officially acknowledged in its internal cancer assessment that trifludimoxazin carries 'suggestive evidence of carcinogenic potential' before approving it on Tuesday 1 July 2026. Yet the agency concluded exposure limits would protect against cancer risk despite the cancer evidence found in its scientific review.

The EPA Environmental Protection Agency approved three new pesticides because they technically fall outside its own PFAS definition. U.S. EPA pesticide registration records confirm the pesticides contain 'single-fluorinated-carbon compounds' that avoid the 2023 requirement for 'two or more fluorinated carbons' to classify as PFAS.

The EPA is starting to allow the use of pesticides containing PFAS on food.



The move is part of an effort to roll back the regulation of what are called "forever chemicals" because they don't break down easily in the environment. pic.twitter.com/eIzPfa6x2g — PBS News (@NewsHour) November 24, 2025

Why This Approval Process Matters For Food Safety

These chemicals are classified as 'forever chemicals' under international standards despite the agency's dispute over their classification. The Organisation for Economic Co‑operation and Development considers carbon‑fluorine bond compounds forever chemicals requiring strict regulation, contrasting with the EPA's narrower definition.

US EPA pesticide registration records confirm the approval of epyrifenacil, diflufenican and trifludimoxazin for use on corn, soybeans, wheat and citrus crops nationwide. These crops account for the majority of American food consumption, meaning millions eat these pesticides daily without knowing about chemical exposure.

How The Definition Loophole Works

Read more Trump Approves Toxic Cancer-Linked Forever Chemical Pesticides On Major Food Crops Never Before Used In America Trump Approves Toxic Cancer-Linked Forever Chemical Pesticides On Major Food Crops Never Before Used In America

The EPA determined these pesticides 'do not pose unreasonable risks to human health or the environment' even though its cancer assessment flagged potential carcinogenicity. This justification follows the agency's ongoing review of four additional PFAS pesticides expected for approval within the next year.

US EPA carcinogenic potential evaluation guidelines allow approval when cancer evidence is 'suggestive' but falls below thresholds requiring automatic rejection. Trifludimoxazin carries 'suggestive evidence' but the agency determined exposure limits protect consumers under current standards.

What Advocates Are Saying About The Approval

The Center for Food Safety is reviewing the EPA's recent pesticide approvals and questions whether the agency properly assessed health risks. The agricultural watchdog group notes that some EPA‑approved pesticides allow cancer risk as high as one in 100 exposed people, far exceeding the agency's one‑in‑a‑million benchmark.

US EPA records show isocycloseram and cyclobutrifluram were earlier PFAS pesticide registrations approved in late 2025 by the same regulatory agency. These approvals demonstrate the expanding use of PFAS‑related pesticides on American food crops despite health concerns from scientists.

The Scale Of Carcinogenic Pesticide Approvals

A Center for Food Safety analysis has found the EPA has approved 200 active ingredients classified as 'likely' or 'possible' carcinogens over the past 40 years. The agency's decisions have drawn criticism from campaigners who say they prioritise industry approval over health protection for consumers, according to the watchdog's review of regulatory decisions.

Epyrifenacil and diflufenican also contain carbon‑fluorine bonds that make them persistent forever chemicals in the environment. These pesticides will be sprayed on conventional crops that millions of Americans eat daily without knowing about chemical exposure.

Health Risks And International Standards

Scientists agree there is cause for concern about PFAS exposure. The so‑called 'forever chemicals' can remain in the environment and in human bodies for years, according to Stanford Medicine research on PFAS health risks.

International standards, including those from the Organisation for Economic Co‑operation and Development, maintain carbon‑fluorine bond compounds require strict regulation. European pesticide standards require stricter testing for these compounds before approving any pesticide for food crop use.

What Advocates Demand Next

Food safety advocates are calling for stricter regulations on forever chemical pesticides in the food supply chain. The Center for Food Safety, joined by American Bird Conservancy, Beyond Pesticides and Pesticide Action Network North America, filed a petition calling on the EPA to end the use of PFAS in pesticides.

The debate over PFAS definition continues to affect public health and environmental protection policies across the United States.

Trifludimoxazin represents the most closely scrutinised approval because it carries cancer evidence in the EPA's own scientific assessment findings. The approval process shows how the agency can authorise pesticide use despite internal health risk warnings from scientists.

Advocates are demanding the EPA revise its 2023 definition to align with international standards. Sylvia Wu, attorney for Center for Food Safety and counsel for the petitioners, said: 'While the Biden Administration has taken steps to address PFAS contamination in other areas, the EPA has allowed these forever chemicals to be used on our nation's food supply, public playgrounds, school lawns, and backyard gardens unabated.'

Consumer Options For Reducing Exposure

Organic farming practices avoid PFAS pesticide use to support alternative food production methods for consumers. Customers concerned about cancer risks from pesticides can choose organic produce to reduce exposure to these chemicals.

The US EPA pesticide registration database confirms these approvals follow earlier PFAS pesticide registrations approved in late 2025. Organic agriculture prohibits PFAS pesticides entirely while conventional farming continues expanding their use on American crops.

The agency continues balancing agricultural industry needs against public health concerns when approving new pesticide products. Campaign groups argue that cancer evidence in the agency's own assessment shows it has prioritised product approvals over health protection for consumers.