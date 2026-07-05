Foreign delegations paying their respects at Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral in Tehran were each met with a different Quranic verse. The recitations, played as each country's representatives approached the coffin, appeared to track with that nation's standing with Tehran.

Some governments were praised through the verses chosen for them. Others were given passages widely read as pointed warnings, sparking a row that has since spread across the region.

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A Battle Verse for Saudi Arabia

When Saudi Arabia's delegation, led by Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji, approached the coffin, reciters read verse 13 of Surah Al Imran. The passage describes the Battle of Badr, in which a heavily outnumbered force defeated a larger army.

The verse concludes, 'God supports whom He wills with His help. Surely in this is a lesson for those with insight.' The battle was fought on what is now Saudi soil and linked the choice to reports that Riyadh allowed United States military operations from its territory during the recent conflict with Israel.

Allies Praised, Rivals Warned

Hezbollah's delegation was given a verse telling them not to 'weaken or grieve' because they were 'superior'. Hamas was welcomed with a passage praising believers who 'fulfilled their pledge' to God, noting some had died while others waited their turn.

Yemen's Houthis received a verse praising those who fought without weakening. Qatar, which has served as a mediator between Iran and the West, was given a passage on forgiveness and divine favour, widely read as recognition of its diplomatic role.

Turkey's delegation received a verse elevating those who 'strive with their wealth and their lives' above those who 'stay behind'. Some commentators tied the choice to Ankara's cautious stance during the recent conflict, though Turkish officials have not responded to the interpretation.

Pakistan, whose delegation attended alongside more than 70 other national delegations, was given a verse widely read as reflecting appreciation for its diplomatic engagement with Tehran. India, by contrast, received a verse many observers interpreted as reflecting Iranian disappointment over New Delhi's response during the recent conflict.

No Official Confirmation From Tehran

Iranian officials have not confirmed the verse selections were deliberately curated for each delegation. The pattern was first flagged by Iranian outlets reviewing funeral footage, which concluded the choices were not random but deliberate.

Online sleuths and commentators across Iraq and the wider Arab world have since criticised the apparent treatment of the Saudi delegation, describing it as undiplomatic. Others online have defended the selections, arguing the verses reflected the recent conduct of regional governments rather than personal criticism of any individual official.

JUST IN: IRAN PAIRED EACH DELEGATION AT GRAND AYATOLLAH KHAMENEI'S FAREWELL CEREMONY WITH A POLITICALLY TARGETED VERSE FROM THE HOLY QURAN:



🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia received a verse about two armies meeting in battle, one believing, one not.



🇱🇧 Hezbollah was told "do not weaken or… pic.twitter.com/gKwB2IJufA — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) July 4, 2026

Family Controversy Adds to the Fallout

A further flashpoint came when Hassan Khomeini, grandson of the Islamic Republic's founder and a figure associated with Iran's reformist camp, approached the coffin. Verse 95 of Surah An-Nisa, contrasting those who stay home with those who sacrifice their wealth and lives, began playing as he arrived.

Footage circulating online appeared to show him leaving shortly afterwards. The moment has been widely discussed on Persian-language social media, with some conservative commentators framing his exit as a rebuke.

Khamenei was killed alongside several family members in an Israeli-US strike on his residence in February, an attack that triggered weeks of hostilities across the region. His funeral drew delegations from more than 70 countries, including Russia, China, Iraq, Armenia, Qatar, Oman, Azerbaijan, Egypt and the Taliban administration, though no senior Western officials attended.