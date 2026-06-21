Virginia's data centre noise fight has moved from planning chambers into bedrooms, where some neighbours say mattresses have become their last line of defence.

Residents near Northern Virginia's expanding data centre corridor told a Yahoo News report that they have tried to block the constant hum by sealing windows, changing sleeping arrangements and using improvised barriers inside their homes. The dispute has become a test of whether local noise laws can deal with the low frequency sound created by cooling systems, fans, transformers and backup equipment.

Official records show county governments know the problem is technical as well as political, because older decibel rules were built for ordinary nuisance noise rather than a steady industrial drone.

Mattresses At The Window In Data Centre Alley

The central claim in the Yahoo News report is stark. Some Virginia residents have taken household measures, including blocking windows with mattresses, to reduce noise from a nearby data centre. The report describes a familiar complaint in Northern Virginia: the sound may not look extreme on a standard meter, but residents say it is hard to escape indoors.

The geography matters. Northern Virginia is widely known as Data Centre Alley because it has the world's largest concentration of data centre capacity. The Virginia Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission said in its Virginia JLARC report that Northern Virginia accounted for 13 percent of all reported operational data centre capacity globally and 25 percent of capacity in the Americas.

The same report said data centres generate substantial local revenue, but employ fewer workers once construction is finished.

The homes at the centre of these complaints sit beside a wider industrial buildout driven by cloud computing and artificial intelligence demand. Local officials face pressure from both sides. Data centres fund public budgets, while residents complain about sleep loss, vibration and a sense that private homes have been placed too close to round the clock industrial infrastructure.

The Legal Gap Around Low Frequency Noise

Prince William County's own materials explain why residents can feel trapped even when a facility appears compliant. The Prince William County noise guidance says changes that took effect on 1 May 2026 created enforcement provisions for 'steady tonal noise', a category associated with industrial areas, data centres and large commercial buildings. The county defines it as sound with a droning nature, including a whine, hum, rumble or buzz.

The county consultant presentation was more blunt about the old system. It said the current decibel scale in the county noise ordinance was created more than 30 years ago and that the A weighted scale does not effectively address low frequency noise generated by data centres and other large commercial facilities. The same presentation said data centre noise can be produced 24 hours a day and identified rooftop cooling equipment as a source of low frequency noise and vibration.

That distinction drives the 'too quiet' problem. A sound can fall below a legal A weighted limit while still being felt indoors as a persistent hum or vibration. The county presentation cited the Tanner Way data centre complex as having 424 total exhaust fans, and it noted that low frequency tones were present during field work near Great Oak. For residents, the issue is the repeated experience of trying to sleep while a mechanical tone keeps returning.

Local Governments Tighten Rules After Years Of Complaints

Northern Virginia's local governments have started rewriting the rules. Loudoun County approved a Phase 1 change to its data centre policy on 18 March 2025, according to the Loudoun County Phase 1 record. The change made data centres conditional uses in the county's general plan and required special exception approval in several industrial zoning districts, a process that brings more public review than by right development.

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Loudoun has also moved into a second stage. The Loudoun County Phase 2 record says the county is working on updated land use policies and regulations for data centres and substations. Those efforts show that elected officials no longer treat data centres as routine warehouses. They are large energy and cooling systems wrapped in buildings.

The public finance side remains powerful. A Loudoun County data centre fact sheet said taxable data centre real property reached £31.4 billion ($42.4 billion) for the 2025 assessment, or 75 percent of the county's assessed commercial real estate. It also said actual data centre tax revenues totalled about £648 million ($875 million) in FY2024.

Those numbers explain why residents who complain about noise often feel they are arguing against the local tax base itself.