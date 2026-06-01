Birthday wishes are coming for one of Hollywood's most famous pairs of twins! As Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt prepare to celebrate their 18th birthday on July 12, the milestone is being viewed as far more than a celebration for their large extended family.

For many observers, it represents the symbolic end of one of Hollywood's longest and most bitter family disputes: the decade-long fallout between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt's 18th Birthday Marks Emotional Turning Point in Brangelina Saga

The twins, born in Nice, France, in July 2008, are the youngest of Jolie and Pitt's six children and the last remaining minors covered under the former couple's custody arrangements. Once they turn 18, the residual custody agreement that governed Pitt's visitation rights and Jolie's primary custody will effectively come to an end.

Their birthday arrives nearly 10 years after Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016 following an alleged altercation aboard a private jet. The split triggered years of legal battles involving custody, family relationships, and the ownership of Château Miraval, the French winery once shared by the former Hollywood power couple.

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For years, the children remained at the centre of the dispute. Jolie and Pitt share six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. While the former couple were declared legally single in 2019, legal and personal tensions continued long afterwards.

The approaching birthday has also renewed attention on the evolving relationships between Pitt and his children. Several of the siblings have distanced themselves from the Pitt surname in recent years. Shiloh legally removed 'Pitt' from her name after turning 18 in 2024, while Zahara publicly introduced herself as 'Zahara Jolie.' Vivienne has also been credited professionally using only the Jolie surname.

Angelina Jolie's children want to contribute financially to the family, but she's reluctant to accept their helphttps://t.co/CIIed6AQ8g#Angelinajolie pic.twitter.com/5gTwcxBTwB — Angelina Jolie Fan (@brangelinablog) May 31, 2026

However, Knox has so far continued using the Jolie-Pitt surname publicly, making him something of an exception among his siblings. Reports have suggested that Pitt hoped to maintain a connection with Knox and Vivienne as they reached adulthood, although sources claim his relationship with several of his children remains strained.

The birthday milestone is especially significant because it effectively removes the final legal custody ties between Pitt and Jolie. While the pair continue to battle over business matters involving Château Miraval, the chapter involving court-supervised custody arrangements is expected to close once the twins become adults.

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Meanwhile, both twins have largely remained out of the spotlight compared to some of their older siblings. Family observers note that Jolie has worked to keep Knox and Vivienne's lives relatively private despite the intense media scrutiny surrounding their parents' separation.

The upcoming birthday also coincides with reports that Jolie is considering major life changes, including potentially relocating overseas once her youngest children reach adulthood. Sources say the actress has spent much of the last decade focused on raising her children amid the ongoing legal battles and may now be entering a new phase of her life.

For fans who once followed 'Brangelina' as Hollywood royalty, Vivienne and Knox's 18th birthday represents the closing of a chapter that has defined much of the former couple's public lives.